UFC 245 start time -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, prelims

Colby Covington has talked a big game for the past few years, and he's managed to back up his talk with an impressive run of success in the Octagon. At Saturday's UFC 245 pay-per-view, the UFC's final PPV of 2019, he'll get his shot to take out his biggest rival to date, UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. It's the kind of big fight with "heat" that doesn't come around often, and it's supported by two more title fights with Max Holloway defending his welterweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight strap up against Germaine de Randamie.

There is depth to the card beyond the top three title fights with familiar names such as Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Ben Saunders and Matt Brown. It also features some of the fast rising prospects in the company in Geoff Neal and Viviane Arujao all set to throw down from Sin City on Saturday night.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 245 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 245 prelims

Date: Dec. 14, 2019 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2

How to watch UFC 245 main card

Date: Dec. 14, 2019 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 245 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC 245 main card, odds