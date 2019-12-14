UFC 245 start time -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, prelims
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 245 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
Colby Covington has talked a big game for the past few years, and he's managed to back up his talk with an impressive run of success in the Octagon. At Saturday's UFC 245 pay-per-view, the UFC's final PPV of 2019, he'll get his shot to take out his biggest rival to date, UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. It's the kind of big fight with "heat" that doesn't come around often, and it's supported by two more title fights with Max Holloway defending his welterweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight strap up against Germaine de Randamie.
There is depth to the card beyond the top three title fights with familiar names such as Urijah Faber, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Ben Saunders and Matt Brown. It also features some of the fast rising prospects in the company in Geoff Neal and Viviane Arujao all set to throw down from Sin City on Saturday night.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 245 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 245 prelims
Date: Dec. 14, 2019 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2
How to watch UFC 245 main card
Date: Dec. 14, 2019 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 245 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.
UFC 245 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Kamaru Usman (c) -165
Colby Covington +135
Welterweight championship
Max Holloway (c) -200
Alexander Volkanovski +160
Featherweight championship
Amanda Nunes (c) -340
Germaine de Randamie +270
Women's bantamweight championship
Marlon Moraes -200
Jose Aldo +160
Bantamweight
Petr Yan -500
Urijah Faber +350
Bantamweight
-
UFC 245 predictions, best picks, odds
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC 245 picks for every single fight.
-
UFC 245 full card breakdown, odds
Get a complete breakdown of the card for UFC 245 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
-
UFC 245 fight card taking shape
Las Vegas will be lit up to end 2019 with a bang for UFC
-
UFC 245 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking when three titles are up for grabs in Las...
-
UFC 245 fighter purses, salaries
A look at what the fighters will earn for their Octagon efforts at Saturday's UFC 245 event
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2020
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights