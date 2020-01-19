UFC 246 -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Fight card, results, time, odds, PPV cost, complete guide

Saturday night's main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has all the makings of a prodigal son storybook ending as former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to take on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. McGregor will be fighting for just the second time under MMA rules since November 2016 in Las Vegas after taking time off for the birth of his son and then challenging Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring in August 2017.

McGregor subsequently lost his grudge match with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 before "The Eagle" sent off a post-fight melee that resulted in lengthy suspensions for both camps.

Get ready for Saturday's showdown in Las Vegas by listening to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including an in-depth preview of McGregor vs. Cerrone with Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.

Cerrone, meanwhile, has maintained his "anytime, anywhere, anybody" mentality, fighting seven times in the last two years. He enters on a two-fight losing streak, but while facing two of the elite in the lightweight division in Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Before that, "Cowboy" won three in a row against Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

The winner of Saturday's main event will have many doors open for fight opportunities. UFC president Dana White has said that McGregor will get the winner of Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, though McGregor thinks he will step in for one of them in April given their history of the fight falling apart. Cerrone, meanwhile, may well get a rematch with "BMF" Jorge Masvidal with a victory on Saturday.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Las Vegas. Check back in on this page to keep track.

UFC 246 card and results

Conor McGregor vs. Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone -- Welterweights

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington -- Women's bantamweights

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira -- Lightweights

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene -- Heavyweights

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne -- bantamweights

Roxanne Modaferri def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via first-round TKO (punches)

How to watch UFC 246 main card

Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

UFC 246 countdown

Who will win Cerrone vs. McGregor, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 246, all from the expert who's up more than $19,000 on MMA in the past year.