UFC 246 -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Fight card, time, location, odds, PPV cost, complete guide

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the Octagon on Saturday, Jan. 18, in the main event of UFC 246 when he takes on fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. McGregor's comeback fight here will mark just the second time the Irishman has stepped foot inside the cage since 2016 after his sky rocketing rise to prominence within the organization. Needless to say, Saturday's night's event will not be one any fight fan will want to miss.

McGregor last fought in October 2018 when he lost via fourth-round submission to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. That bout ended in an ugly post-fight melee between the two camps that saw McGregor suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for six months. Despite teasing a possible return in 2019, injuries delayed his comeback until Saturday.

Get ready for Saturday's showdown in Las Vegas by listening to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including an in-depth preview of McGregor vs. Cerrone with Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.

Cerrone, meanwhile, has maintained his "anytime, anywhere, anybody" mentality, fighting seven times in the last two years. He enters on a two-fight losing streak, but while facing two of the elite in the lightweight division in Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Before that, "Cowboy" won three in a row against Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

This card also marks the return of some veteran fighters looking to make their presence felt in former champions Holly Holm and Anthony Pettis. Plus some names to know for the future like rising prospects Nasrat Haqparast, Sodiq Yusuff and Maycee Barber.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Las Vegas. Check back in on this page to keep track.

UFC 246 main card

Conor McGregor -320 vs. Donald Cerrone +260 -- Welterweights

Holly Holm -130 vs. Raquel Pennington +110 -- Women's bantamweights

Maurice Greene -125 vs. Aleksei Oleinik +105 -- Heavyweights

Ode Osbourne -137 vs. Brian Kelleher +110 -- Bantamweights

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +200 -- Lightweights

Prelims

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +550 -- Women's flyweights

Sodiq Yusuff -140 vs. Andre Fili +120 -- Featherweights

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +240 -- Lightweights

Early Prelims

Aleksa Camur -125 vs. Justin Ledet +105 -- Light heavyweights

Askar Askarov -150 vs. Tim Elliot +130 -- Flyweights

Sabina Mazo -110 vs. JJ Aldrich -110 -- Women's flyweights

How to watch UFC 246 main card

Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

UFC 246 countdown

