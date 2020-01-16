UFC 246 -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Fight card, date, location, odds, PPV cost, complete guide

It's almost time for some fights. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the Octagon on Saturday, Jan. 18, in the main event of UFC 246 when he takes on fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. It will be just the second time McGregor has stepped foot inside the cage since 2016 after his sky rocketing rise to prominence within the organization.

McGregor last fought at UFC 229, losing a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight championship before a post-fight brawl led to an eventual six-month suspension. He would not fight for the entirety of 2019 before announcing his intention to end a brief retirement, eventually leading to the booking of his return bout with Cerrone.

During his time off, McGregor has run into legal trouble on multiple occasions. He was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief after a confrontation with a man in Florida in March -- charges that were dismissed when the victim said he was "made whole" by the former multiple-division champ. He also pled guilty to assault after punching an elderly man in an Irish pub when the man refused a shot of McGregor's Proper Twelve whiskey. Finally, McGregor is currently under investigation for multiple allegations of sexual assault in his home country of Ireland.

This event will also mark the return of UFC PPV prices to $64.99 from $59.99 and that price is expected to remain the same for the rest of 2020.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Las Vegas. Check back in on this page to keep track.

UFC 246 card

Conor McGregor -320 vs. Donald Cerrone +250 -- Welterweights

Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 -- Women's bantamweights

Aleksei Oleinik -115 vs. Maurice Greene -115 -- Heavyweights

Claudia Gadelha -115 vs. Alexa Grasso -115 -- Women's strawweights

Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 -- Lightweights

Prelims

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 -- Women's flyweights

Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 -- Featherweights

Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 -- Lightweights

Grant Dawson -220 vs. Chas Skelly +170 -- Featherweights

Early Prelims

Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 -- Light heavyweights

Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 -- Flyweights

Brian Kelleher -135 vs. Ode Osbourne +105 -- Bantamweights

Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 -- Women's flyweights

UFC 246 countdown

