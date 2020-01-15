UFC 246 fight card -- Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone: Date, location, odds, PPV cost, price, complete guide
The biggest star in MMA returns to action on Jan. 18 with plenty on the line
The long-awaited return of Conor McGregor is finally here. Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, "Notorious" will enter the Octagon for the first time in over the year when he takes on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 that's set to be contested at the welterweight limit of 170 pounds.
McGregor last fought at UFC 229, losing a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight championship before a post-fight brawl led to an eventual six-month suspension. He would not fight for the entirety of 2019 before announcing his intention to end a brief retirement, eventually leading to the booking of his return bout with Cerrone.
During his time off, McGregor has run into legal trouble on multiple occasions. He was arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief after a confrontation with a man in Florida in March -- charges that were dismissed when the victim said he was "made whole" by the former multiple-division champ. He also pled guilty to assault after punching an elderly man in an Irish pub when the man refused a shot of McGregor's Proper Twelve whiskey. Finally, McGregor is currently under investigation for multiple allegations of sexual assault in his home country of Ireland.
Cerrone has fought 10 times since 2016, keeping up his usual plan of taking every fight offered. He is on a two-fight losing skid, suffering a TKO via doctor stoppage against Tony Ferguson in June and getting knocked out by Justin Gaethje in September.
This card is also the return to action for some of UFC's bigger stars as the former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Raquel Pennington in the co-main event. Holm is coming off a first-round TKO loss to champion Amanda Nunes in July 2019. Pennington, meanwhile, scored a unanimous decision over Irene Aldana last year to end her own two-fight losing streak.
Also fighting in Las Vegas this weekend is another former champion in Anthony "Showtime" Pettis as he takes on Carlos Diego Ferreira. Pettis had quite the wild year in 2019 when he scored a shocking knockout of Stephen Thompson off a Superman punch, but came up short in his co-main event feature against Nate Diaz in the native of Stockton's return.
This event will also mark the return of UFC PPV prices to $64.99 from $59.99 and that price is expected to remain the same for the rest of 2020.
Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Las Vegas. Check back in on this page to keep track.
UFC 246 card
- Conor McGregor -320 vs. Donald Cerrone +250 -- Welterweights
- Holly Holm -135 vs. Raquel Pennington +105 -- Women's bantamweights
- Aleksei Oleinik -115 vs. Maurice Greene -115 -- Heavyweights
- Claudia Gadelha -115 vs. Alexa Grasso -115 -- Women's strawweights
- Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +190 -- Lightweights
Prelims
- Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +525 -- Women's flyweights
- Sodiq Yusuff -145 vs. Andre Fili +115 -- Featherweights
- Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +230 -- Lightweights
- Grant Dawson -220 vs. Chas Skelly +170 -- Featherweights
Early Prelims
- Aleksa Camur -150 vs. Justin Ledet +120 -- Light heavyweights
- Tim Elliott -115 vs. Askar Askarov -115 -- Flyweights
- Brian Kelleher -135 vs. Ode Osbourne +105 -- Bantamweights
- Sabina Mazo -115 vs. JJ Aldrich -115 -- Women's flyweights
UFC 246 countdown
- Brookhouse: Keys to victory for 'Cowboy'
- Campbell: What happens if McGregor doesn't win on Saturday?
- Column: Conor McGregor is pulling us back into his world
- McGregor projects $80 million payday for main event bout
- Five biggest storylines to watch in Las Vegas
- UFC releases comical McGregor shirt ahead of fight
