UFC 246 fight card weigh-in results: Conor McGregor, Cowboy Cerrone make weight for main event

Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon arrives on Saturday against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, a fight taking place in the welterweight division. McGregor has been out of action for more than a year after coming up short in his effort to regain the UFC lightweight championship against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fighters for the event, McGregor and Cerrone included of course, all hit the scales this morning in Las Vegas with all eyes on how the Irishman would look ahead of his Octagon return.

McGregor came in right at the 170-pound limit, not requiring the extra-pound allowance for a non-title fight. Cerrone also weighed in at exactly 170 pounds. Former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and her opponent, Raquel Pennington, both hit the mark for their women's bantamweight co-main event clash. Maurice Greene and Aleksei Oleinik checked in fine for their heavyweight showdown, and lightweights Diego Ferreira and Anthony Pettis came in on point for their lightweight fight.

The only fighter on the main card who failed to make weight was Alexa Grasso, who came in 5.5 pounds overweight fo her women's strawweight clash with Claudia Gadelha, and the ramifications were felt quickly. Shortly after the weigh-ins, the Nevada State Athletic Commission announced that the women's 115-pound contest was off the card because of the six-pound difference between the competitors. The permitted weight difference between fighters in the women's strawweight division is three pounds.

Let's have a quick look now at all the weights from the UFC 246 main card fights that were made official on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

UFC 246 weigh-in results

Fight (Official weights in parentheses) Weightclass Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Conor McGregor (170) Welterweight Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136) Women's bantamweight Maurice Greene (243) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (238) Heavyweight Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5) Women's strawweight Diego Ferreira (155.5) vs. Anthony Pettis (155.5) Lightweight

With the early weigh-ins complete, the ceremonial weigh-in festivities will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Main card action on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena starts at 10 p.m. ET.