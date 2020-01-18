UFC 246 odds, best predictions: MMA insider makes picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor said he feels "invigorated" and ready to move on from the mistakes he's made outside the Octagon that have derailed his career. The "Notorious" Irishman makes his anticipated return on Saturday against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The stop features the main UFC 246 fight card at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by this welterweight bout between two of the promotion's luminaries.

McGregor (21-4) remains perhaps the sport's biggest star, but hasn't won a UFC bout since November 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez. Cerrone (36-13-1) is the UFC's all-time wins leader with 23 but has lost his last two bouts to slide in the rankings. McGregor is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Cerrone is a +240 underdog in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. Meanwhile, Holly Holm is a -135 favorite over Raquel Pennington (+115) in the current UFC 246 odds. Before making any UFC 246 picks and McGregor vs. Cowboy predictions of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Justin Ledet (+115) to prevail against Aleksa Camur (-135) in a light heavyweight fight on the preliminary card. The 31-year-old Ledet needs a win to get back on track and stop a two-bout losing streak. The Texan was stopped by Johnny Walker in the first round of his last bout, which came nearly a year ago.

Camur (5-0), 24, is making his debut for the promotion, but he made a strong impression on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series," where he stopped Fabio Cherant in the second round.

"Ledet is the better boxer and has several submissions on his record as well," Marley told SportsLine.

