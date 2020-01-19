UFC 246 odds, best predictions: MMA insider unveils picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

Conor McGregor says his critics believe he is toast, but he insists he is still the bread. That one-liner shows the "Notorious" Irishman's unwavering self-belief system as he returns to the Octagon on Saturday to face Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The main UFC 246 fight card starts at 10 p.m. ET. McGregor (21-4) hasn't fought in 15 months and hasn't won a UFC bout since stopping Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

The talented but erratic Cerrone (36-13-1), the UFC's all-time wins leader with 23, could be in the twilight of his career following consecutive stoppage losses. A third straight defeat would surely raise more questions about his future. McGregor is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Cerrone is a +240 underdog in the current McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. Meanwhile, Holly Holm is a -135 favorite over Raquel Pennington (+115) in the current UFC 246 odds.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Alekey Oleinik (+105) to get the win in a heavyweight bout with Maurice Green (-125) on the main card. Oleinik (57-13) has 45 career stoppages via submission.

In 10 career UFC fights, Oleinik has averaged 2.99 takedowns and 2.66 submissions per 15 minutes, so he has a knack for getting fights to the ground where he can use his submission background to stop fights. And he has a solid matchup with Green (8-3) coming off a first-round loss via knockout back in October to Sergei Pavlovich.

"All Oleinik needs to do is get a hold of his opponent one time and he can lock up a choke submission," Marley told SportsLine.

