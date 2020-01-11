UFC 246 odds, optimal predictions: MMA insider picks McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone are two of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts, and on Saturday, Jan. 18, the two legends will go head-to-head at UFC 246. The 13-fight UFC 246 card begins at 6:15 p.m. ET, with the main bouts starting at 10 p.m. ET. The UFC 246 fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor (21-4) is making his return to the ring after a 15-month hiatus following a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, while Cerrone (36-13) is coming off a loss to Justin Gaethje.

McGregor is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Cerrone is the underdog at +230 in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event of UFC Las Vegas, Holly Holm (-135) is a slight favorite over Raquel Pennington (+115) even though she has dropped five of her last seven fights. Before making any UFC 246 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Sodiq Yussuf to get the win as a -140 favorite in a featherweight bout against Andre Fili (+120). Yussuf (10-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak and has recorded a first-round TKO via punches in two of his three UFC bouts thus far.

Against Fili (20-6), Yussuf will look to use a striking advantage to gain an edge. Yussuf has landed 5.57 significant strikes per minute in his UFC career to Fili's 4.08, while Fili has been knocked out twice in his professional career.

"Fili will be in trouble if this fight stays standing," Marley told SportsLine. "If Yussuf can stuff takedowns, then I like him to win the striking exchanges and possibly get a KO along the way."

