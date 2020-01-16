UFC 246 odds, predictions: MMA insider enters picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sin City is decked out in billboards promoting the event, which will be headlined by the sport's biggest star as Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon. McGregor (21-4) will take on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13) in a welterweight bout that tops the UFC 246 card, with a win potentially setting up a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The main UFC 246 fight card begins at 10 p.m. ET just off the Las Vegas Strip.

McGregor ended a nearly two-year layoff in October 2018 with a submission loss to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title bout. He hasn't fought since, while the ever-active Cowboy (36-13-1) has gone 3-2 in that time span. After early action on Cowboy, McGregor is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Cerrone is a +235 underdog in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. Meanwhile, Holly Holm is a -135 favorite over Raquel Pennington (+115) in the current UFC 246 odds. Before making any UFC 246 picks and McGregor vs. Cowboy predictions of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000.

At UFC Fight Night 165 in December, Marley told SportsLine members that Chan Sung Jung, aka "The Korean Zombie" (-185), would dominate veteran Frankie Edgar (+165) in the featherweight main event. He predicted a knockout finish for Jung, and the South Korean delivered with a flurry to stop Edgar in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 245, Marley accurately predicted that welterweight champ Kamaru Usman (-175) would prevail in his title defense against challenger Colby Covington (+155). The result: Usman scored a fifth-round TKO to secure the victory. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC 246 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Diego Ferreira to win as a -250 favorite over Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout to kick off the main UFC 246 card. Pettis (22-9) is a longtime UFC star, but he's lost seven of his last 11 fights, while Ferreira is coming into his own since an anti-doping ban put him out of action for nearly two years.

Ferreira has won five fights in a row and is 16-2 in his career. He's the more active striker (4.7 significant strikes per minute to Pettis' 2.87), while his 67 percent takedown defense should help him avoid any attempts by Pettis to turn the fight into a grappling match.

"This seems like a spot for the UFC to make Ferreira a bigger name by beating a big name. Pettis will want to keep this fight at range and win with kicks, but I don't see that happening," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington and every other bout on the UFC 246 card, including backing a fighter who's a "stud on his feet and looks like a future title-contender." Get every pick for every fight at SportsLine.

Who wins Cerrone vs. McGregor? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 246, all from the expert who's up more than $19,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.