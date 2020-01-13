UFC 246 odds, predictions: MMA insider releases picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

Conor McGregor is a staple of mixed martial arts, and on Saturday, Jan. 18, he'll make his long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 246. McGregor will battle fan favorite Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone atop the UFC 246 fight card. The 13-bout event starts with early prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET, while the main fights begin at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena just off the Las Vegas Strip. Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will take on former title challenger Raquel Pennington in the co-main event of the UFC 246 card.

After early action on Cerrone, McGregor is a -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100), while Cerrone is a +215 underdog in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. Meanwhile, Holm is a -135 favorite over Pennington (+115) in the current UFC 246 odds. Before making any UFC 246 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000.

At UFC Fight Night 165 in December, Marley told SportsLine members that Chan Sung Jung, aka "The Korean Zombie" (-185), would dominate veteran Frankie Edgar (+165) in the featherweight main event. He predicted a knockout finish for Jung, and the South Korean delivered with a flurry to stop Edgar in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 245, Marley accurately predicted that welterweight champ Kamaru Usman (-175) would prevail in his title defense against challenger Colby Covington (+155). The result: Usman scored a fifth-round TKO to secure the victory. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Grant Dawson (-200) to score a unanimous decision win over Chas Skelly (+170) in a featherweight bout on the preliminary card. It's a battle between two strong grapplers, as both have 10 wins by submission during their careers. However, Dawson's numbers show he's the more likely to score takedowns and rack up points.

Dawson (14-1) averages six takedowns per 15 minutes to Skelly's 1.83, has a 54 percent takedown accuracy to Skelly's 34, and defends against 50 percent of takedown attempts to Skelly's 35. Look for Dawson to be the aggressor at UFC Las Vegas.

"Dawson is a younger, better version of Skelly. He is a better striker and has more power on his feet," Marley told SportsLine. "I see Dawson grinding his way to a decision by landing the higher volume of strikes and landing multiple takedowns."

