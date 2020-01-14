UFC 246 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

There are many MMA observers who believe Donald Cerrone will be no match for Conor McGregor. Plenty of others believe that "Cowboy" has more than an outside chance against his "Notorious" opponent. One camp will be proven correct when the icons meet in the main event of UFC 246 on Saturday in Las Vegas. The 13-bout UFC 246 fight card from T-Mobile Arena features the main bouts starting at 10 p.m. ET. McGregor (21-4) returns from a 15-month hiatus with a matchup he believes will be a mere springboard for bigger fights and has vowed to compete at least three times in 2020.

The former two-division champ must first get past the battle-tested Cowboy (36-13-1), who is the UFC's all-time leader in wins with 23. Cerrone climbed the rankings with three straight wins, but has lost two straight bouts. After early action on Cerrone, McGregor is a -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100), while Cerrone is a +215 underdog in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. Meanwhile, Holly Holm is a -135 favorite over Raquel Pennington (+115) in the current UFC 246 odds.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

Sodiq Yusuff (10-1) has won his first three fights in the UFC, with two coming by stoppage. He is coming off perhaps his most impressive performance with the promotion, a first-round knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC 241 in August. Fili (20-6) has seen his stock rise with wins in four of his past five bouts. He landed a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Sheymon Moraes in July.

Fili (20-6) has seen his stock rise with wins in four of his past five bouts. He landed a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout of Sheymon Moraes in July. "If he can stuff takedowns, I like Yusuff to win the striking exchanges and possibly get a knockout along the way," Marley told SportsLine.

