UFC 246 odds, predictions: MMA insider shares picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

The last time Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon following a long layoff, he was submitted in a one-sided bout that damaged his mystique and subdued his popularity. Even so, the "Notorious" fighter is still the biggest draw in all of MMA, and he will prove it again when he meets Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Saturday. The main UFC 246 fight card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card set for 8 p.m. ET.

McGregor (21-4), a former two-division champion, was last seen in the Octagon in October 2018 taking a thrashing at the hands of lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, triggering a skirmish in the camps that spilled into the crowd. This came after a nearly two-year layoff from the UFC. Cerrone (36-13-1) holds many UFC records, but has never held a UFC belt and lost his only title bout.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Grant Dawson (-200) to get the nod against Chas Skelly (+170) in a featherweight clash on the preliminary card. Dawson (14-1) has won his first two UFC bouts in impressive fashion. The 25-year-old Nebraskan defeated Julian Erosa by decision in March, followed by a submission victory over Mike Trizano in May.

The 34-year-old Skelly (19-4) has split his last four bouts, but comes into UFC Las Vegas with momentum. He snapped a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision over Jordan Griffin in September.

"These guys are both grinders, but Dawson is akin to a younger, better version of Skelly. He is the better striker and has more power on his feet," Marley told SportsLine. "He also has a better wrestling and takedown defense and fights at a much higher pace."

