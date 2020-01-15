UFC 246 odds, predictions: MMA insider unveils picks for McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone has fought five times in the 15-month span since Conor McGregor last entered the Octagon. Whether ring rust or a diminished skill set will be issues for the "Notorious" former two-division champion are among the questions that will be answered on Saturday when he faces Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The 13-bout event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas features the main UFC 246 card starting at 10 p.m. ET. The UFC 246 fight card finishes with the welterweight main event.

McGregor (21-4) ended a nearly two-year layoff in October 2018 with a submission loss to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title bout. He hasn't fought since, while the ever-active Cowboy (36-13-1) has gone 3-2 in that time span. After early action on Cerrone, McGregor is a -280 favorite (risk $280 to win $100), while Cerrone is a +215 underdog in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. Meanwhile, Holly Holm is a -135 favorite over Raquel Pennington (+115) in the current UFC 246 odds. Before making any UFC 246 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Maycee Barber (-950), the biggest favorite on the card, to make relatively easy work of Roxanne Modafferi (+625) in a matchup of flyweight contenders on the preliminary card.

The 21-year-old Barber (8-0) has seen her stock skyrocket following knockout finishes in her first three UFC bouts. She stopped Gillian Robertson in the first round in October. Modafferi, 37, is 2-3 in her past five outings. She hasn't fought since July, when she suffered a unanimous-decision loss at the hands of Jennifer Maia.

"Barber is a future title contender, while Modafferi is toward the end of her career and coming off a bad loss. Barber is going to be the way better striker and has brutal ground-and-pound if she gets takedowns," Marley told SportsLine.

