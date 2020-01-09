UFC 246 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the return of Conor McGregor will make it one of the biggest events of 2020. McGregor takes on UFC veteran Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight battle of two fan favorites who have 46 wins by knockout or submission in their combined careers. The last time we saw McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, it was the most-watched UFC pay-per-view of all-time, so expectations are sky-high once again for the UFC 246 fight card.

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will take on Raquel Pennington in the co-main event of the UFC 246 card. McGregor is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Cerrone is the underdog at +230 in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event of UFC Las Vegas, Holm (-135) is a slight favorite over Pennington (+115). Before making any UFC 246 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000.

At UFC Fight Night 165 in December, Marley told SportsLine members that Chan Sung Jung, aka "The Korean Zombie" (-185), would dominate veteran Frankie Edgar (+165) in the featherweight main event. He predicted a knockout finish for Jung, and the South Korean delivered with a flurry to stop Edgar in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 245, Marley accurately predicted that welterweight champ Kamaru Usman (-175) would prevail in his title defense against challenger Colby Covington (+155). The result: Usman scored a fifth-round TKO to secure the victory. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Claudia Gadelha (-115) to get the win over Alexa Grasso in a battle of ranked strawweights in the women's division. Both fighters are UFC veterans, but Gadelha (17-4) has the overall experience edge, with 21 total professional fights under her belt to Grasso's 14.

Gadelha has used her wrestling to rack up points from the judges, while Grasso isn't equipped to handle the onslaught of takedowns. Grasso was brought down four times in her loss to Carla Esparza last September and twice in losses to Tatiana Suarez and Felice Herrig earlier in her UFC career.

"Gadelha is the better grappler," Marley told SportsLine. "If this fight ends inside the distance, it'll be a Gadelha submission in the first round."

