UFC 246 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks McGregor vs. Cerrone, Holm vs. Pennington

It's been over 15 months since Conor McGregor has stepped into the Octagon, but on Saturday, Jan. 18, the hiatus will come to an end when McGregor takes on Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The two legends will meet in a welterweight battle at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to cap off a 13-fight UFC 246 card that also includes Holly Holm in a women's bantamweight bout against Raquel Pennington. The early prelims begin at 5:15 p.m. ET, with the main UFC 246 fight card kicking off at 10 p.m. ET.

McGregor is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), while Cerrone is the underdog at +260 in the latest McGregor vs. Cerrone odds. In the co-main event of UFC Las Vegas, Holm (-135) is a slight favorite over Pennington (+115). Before making any UFC 246 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the main event will likely be a defining moment in the careers of both fighters. McGregor has seen his star power and popularity take a hit because of a series of negative incidents outside the octagon. The 31-year-old Irishman also saw his reputation take a blow following his lopsided loss to Nurmagomedov following a nearly two-year hiatus from the UFC, during which he lost a highly-publicized boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

For all of his accolades, Cerrone, 36, has just one title bout in his UFC career, a loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in December 2015. The Denver native appeared perhaps headed toward another title run when he reeled off three straight victories, but was stopped by Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in his last two bouts. A third consecutive loss would give his critics more fodder. Go see the top UFC 246 picks now.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 246 predictions here: He is backing Ode Osbourne (-130) to get the win over Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight battle during the early prelims. Osbourne (6-2) is making his UFC debut after fighting in Dana White's Contender Series last July and defeating Armando Villareal with an armbar in the first round.

It was his second consecutive first-round submission, and all but one of his six victories have come by TKO or submission. Meanwhile, Kelleher (19-10) is a six-fight UFC veteran, but was submitted in the first round by Montel Jackson at UFC 232 and knocked out in the third round by John Lineker at UFC 224 in his last two fights.

"Osbourne looks pretty strong and is the more dangerous striker. He is the better submission artist as well," Marley told SportsLine.

