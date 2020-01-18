UFC 246 payouts, purses: Conor McGregor, Cowboy Cerrone salaries for main event in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor boasted earlier this week that he expected to make $80 million for his UFC 246 main event clash with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. As expected, that figure -- or even a notable percentage of it -- will not come via his disclosed base pay.

In the figures reported to the Nevada State Athletic Commission for Saturday night's main event at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, McGregor is set to make $3 million for setting foot back in the Octagon. That number matches his disclosed pay from his previous bout where he lost to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth-round submission before a wild post-fight brawl between both camps. $3 million was also his disclosed pay in Las Vegas when he rematched Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Cerrone, playing the B-side in the fight, will make a base pay of $200,000. Should he pull off the upset against the former featherweight and lightweight champ when they meet at welterweight, Cerrone will add a $200,000 win bonus for a total of $400,000. Cerrone's last disclosed payday was at UFC 214 in July 2017 where he made $155,000 in a loss to Robbie Lawler. Cerrone has a habit of taking home post-fight bonuses, having won Performance, Knockout, Submission or Fight of the Night 18 times, the most in the history of the UFC.

These purses do not include any pay for Reebok sponsorship bonuses, pay-per-view points or other undisclosed pay from the promotion. All of those factors contribute to the far higher totals McGregor has claimed he will receive. Similarly, he has stated he made $50 million for the Nurmagomedov fight.