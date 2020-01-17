UFC 246 predictions -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Fight card, expert picks, odds, date
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking when 'Notorious' makes his return to the Octagon
It has been a long time since fans and media have had to make a prediction for a Conor McGregor fight. After more than a year out of action, the former featherweight and lightweight champion is set to return to the Octagon when he faces Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. Despite a potential lightweight title shot for McGregor hinging on the result, the fight will be contested at welterweight.
In the co-main event, former champ Holly Holm will face Raquel Pennington at women's bantamweight. Another former champ will open the card when Anthony Pettis returns to the division he used to rule when he takes on Carlos Diego Ferreira at lightweight. The CBS Sports experts have provided predictions for all five main card bouts as the UFC gets ready to kick off 2020 with the biggest star in the sport's return to the Octagon.
Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride. Let's take a closer look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from MGM.
UFC 246 main card
- Conor McGregor -320 vs. Donald Cerrone +260 -- Welterweights
- Holly Holm -130 vs. Raquel Pennington +110 -- Women's bantamweights
- Maurice Greene -125 vs. Aleksei Oleinik +105 -- Heavyweights
- Claudia Gadelha -110 vs. Alexa Grasso -110 -- Women's strawweights
- Carlos Diego Ferreira -240 vs. Anthony Pettis +200 -- Lightweights
Prelims
- Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +550 -- Women's flyweights
- Sodiq Yusuff -140 vs. Andre Fili +120 -- Featherweights
- Nasrat Haqparast -280 vs. Drew Dober +240 -- Lightweights
- Aleksa Camur -125 vs. Justin Ledet +105 -- Light heavyweights
Early Prelims
- Askar Askarov -150 vs. Tim Elliot +130 -- Flyweights
- Ode Osbourne -145 vs. Brian Kelleher +125 -- Bantamweights
- Sabina Mazo -110 vs. JJ Aldrich -110 -- Women's flyweights
With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card with latest odds from MGM. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (editor).
McGregor vs. Cerrone picks
|Expert
|Pick
Brian Campbell
McGregor TKO2
Brent Brookhouse
McGregor TKO1
Matthew Coca
McGregor TKO2
Jack Crosby
McGregor TKO3
Michael Mormile
Cerrone SUB3
Brandon Wise
McGregor TKO3
UFC 246 picks
|Campbell
|Brookhouse
|Coca
|Crosby
|Mormile
|Wise
Holm vs. Pennington
Pennington
Holm
|Pennington
|Pennington
|Pennington
|Holm
Oleinik vs. Greene
Greene
|Oleinik
|Oleinik
|Greene
|Oleinik
Oleinik
Gadelha vs. Grasso
Gadelha
Grasso
|Grasso
|Gadelha
|Gadelha
Gadelha
Pettis vs. Ferreira
Pettis
Pettis
|Pettis
|Pettis
|Pettis
Ferriera
Campbell on why McGregor will win: While the question regarding which version of McGregor shows up remains the most important one entering Saturday, especially considering his inactivity, this remains a fight the "Notorious" one can and should win. Cerrone is certainly no slouch, but he's 36 and fresh off a pair of knockout defeats. He also has failed nearly every time he has stepped up to the elite level. Does McGregor need to finish the fight early to have the best chance? Of course. But the combination of his punching accuracy and Cerrone's flash chin is simply too difficult to overlook. McGregor may never be able to regain the magic he lost by being submitted against Nurmagomedov, but a win against Cerrone is a prerequisite for his return to prominence.
Brookhouse on why McGregor will win: There's a sad truth to this fight: Cerrone has already admitted that he will not fight a smart fight. McGregor's biggest deficiencies are on the ground and through his cardio -- which can also be exploited by forcing him to engage in grappling exchanges. Cerrone has said that he has no intention to take the fight to the ground, though. His plan is to "test himself" against McGregor's striking. Cerrone is no slouch in the striking arena, but barring a concussive knockout shot, a striking war between the two goes the way of McGregor. And if Cerrone is throwing all strategy out the window, he's going to go down in a firefight and he's going to go down quickly.
Coca on why McGregor will win: Conor needs this win. He sounds focused, determined and ready. His weight looks on point, but it's still right to question his cardio. I'm looking for McGregor to keep this on the feet and use his hand speed to set the tone. Feel out Round 1, KO in Round 2.
