UFC 246 predictions -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Odds, fight card, expert picks, date

It has been a long time since fans and media have had to make a prediction for a Conor McGregor fight. After more than a year out of action, the former featherweight and lightweight champion is set to return to the Octagon when he faces Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. Despite a potential lightweight title shot for McGregor hinging on the result, the fight will be contested at welterweight.

While this fight, and the betting line, seems to all point toward McGregor getting his hand raised at the end of the night, there's still some uncertainty heading in with Cerrone's underrated ground game and kickboxing style. Despite his struggles of late with elite competition at 155 pounds in TKO losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, "Cowboy" is streaky, boasting a three-fight win streak before that with victories over Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

The rest of the card may not be the deepest UFC has ever put out on a PPV event, but it still provides a look at some big names fans will be looking forward to seeing again. The co-main event features one of the biggest fan favorites in the sport when former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Raquel Pennington. Plus, former lightweight champion Anthony "Showtime" Pettis is back at lightweight when he takes on Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Get ready for Saturday's showdown in Las Vegas by listening to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including an in-depth preview of McGregor vs. Cerrone with Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.

Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride. Let's take a closer look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from MGM.

UFC 246 main card

Conor McGregor -300 vs. Donald Cerrone +250 -- Welterweights

Holly Holm -130 vs. Raquel Pennington +110 -- Women's bantamweights

Maurice Greene -125 vs. Aleksei Oleinik +105 -- Heavyweights

Ode Osbourne -145 vs. Brian Kelleher +125 -- Bantamweights

Carlos Diego Ferreira -220 vs. Anthony Pettis +180 -- Lightweights

Prelims

Maycee Barber -800 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +550 -- Women's flyweights

Sodiq Yusuff -140 vs. Andre Fili +120 -- Featherweights

Nasrat Haqparast -330 vs. Drew Dober +270 -- Lightweights

Aleksa Camur -125 vs. Justin Ledet +105 -- Light heavyweights

Early Prelims

Askar Askarov -150 vs. Tim Elliot +130 -- Flyweights

Sabina Mazo -110 vs. JJ Aldrich -110 -- Women's flyweights



With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card with latest odds from MGM. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (editor).

McGregor vs. Cerrone picks

Expert Pick Brian Campbell McGregor TKO2 Brent Brookhouse McGregor TKO1 Matthew Coca McGregor TKO2 Jack Crosby McGregor TKO3 Michael Mormile Cerrone SUB3 Brandon Wise McGregor TKO3

UFC 246 picks



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Holm vs. Pennington Pennington Holm Pennington Pennington Pennington Holm Oleinik vs. Greene Greene Oleinik

Oleinik

Greene Oleinik

Oleinik Osbourne vs. Kelleher Kelleher Osbourne Osbourne Osbourne Osbourne Kelleher Pettis vs. Ferreira Pettis Pettis Pettis Pettis Pettis Ferriera

Campbell on why McGregor will win: While the question regarding which version of McGregor shows up remains the most important one entering Saturday, especially considering his inactivity, this remains a fight the "Notorious" one can and should win. Cerrone is certainly no slouch, but he's 36 and fresh off a pair of knockout defeats. He also has failed nearly every time he has stepped up to the elite level. Does McGregor need to finish the fight early to have the best chance? Of course. But the combination of his punching accuracy and Cerrone's flash chin is simply too difficult to overlook. McGregor may never be able to regain the magic he lost by being submitted against Nurmagomedov, but a win against Cerrone is a prerequisite for his return to prominence.

Brookhouse on why McGregor will win: There's a sad truth to this fight: Cerrone has already admitted that he will not fight a smart fight. McGregor's biggest deficiencies are on the ground and through his cardio -- which can also be exploited by forcing him to engage in grappling exchanges. Cerrone has said that he has no intention to take the fight to the ground, though. His plan is to "test himself" against McGregor's striking. Cerrone is no slouch in the striking arena, but barring a concussive knockout shot, a striking war between the two goes the way of McGregor. And if Cerrone is throwing all strategy out the window, he's going to go down in a firefight and he's going to go down quickly.

Coca on why McGregor will win: Conor needs this win. He sounds focused, determined and ready. His weight looks on point, but it's still right to question his cardio. I'm looking for McGregor to keep this on the feet and use his hand speed to set the tone. Feel out Round 1, KO in Round 2.

Crosby on why McGregor will win: I may be made out to look foolish like many others, but I've bought into the notion that we have the old, focused Conor back in our lives. He seems locked in this time around on taking back his kingdom, and Cowboy might actually be the perfect opponent to begin that journey. Cowboy, in unquestionably the most high-profile fight of his illustrious career, will aim to go for broke against the former two-division champion, which will ultimately lead to his demise when McGregor finds the opening to get his career back on the right track.

Wise on why McGregor will win: It's been so hard to get a read on what exactly these two fighters have lined up for Saturday night that I wouldn't feel comfortable betting either way. This is the kind of fight I just want to relax and see how it plays out. But when forced to pick between the two, it's tough not to lean toward McGregor. His youth and experience on the biggest stages make it hard to doubt him. I also think at some point the wear and tear from Cerrone's illustrious career has to catch up with him. His noticeable limp this week doesn't help his case at all. Cerrone comes out guns blazing, but succumbs to the brilliant counter striking that has made McGregor the star he is today.

Wise on why Holm will win: This feels like an incredible tossup given the two fighters and their resumes. It's tough to pick Holm with her recent run and failures on the big stage. However, Pennington is just 10-7 and 1-2 in the last three years with losses to Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie. While I think that Pennington's style matches up well with Holm, I lean on the veteran experience and reach advantages to carry her to a decision victory.

