UFC 246 results, highlights: Roxanne Modafferi scores huge upset win over Maycee Barber
Modafferi was the biggest underdog on the fight card from Las Vegas
Maycee Barber was just five years old when Roxanne Modafferi made her pro MMA debut. Now 21, Barber found herself standing across from Modafferi in the UFC's famed Octagon. With Barber the biggest betting favorite on the card, the fight was, on paper, a crossroads fight of a rising young star against a veteran gatekeeper. Modafferi had other plans, scoring a huge unanimous decision upset to close out the preliminary card of UFC 246.
Modafferi put the younger Barber through her paces starting from the opening round, scoring a takedown and spending much of the round in top position. Round 2 took an even worse turn for Barber as she went to the canvas following a Modafferi jab. Barber reached down for her knee immediately, suffering an injury that would clearly hamper her for the remainder of the bout. Between the second and third rounds, the ringside physician checked Barber's knee and informed the referee he believed she had suffered a "small, partial tear" of her ACL but allowed the fight to continue.
By Round 3, Barber was also sporting a crimson mask of blood while limping around the ring and stumbling with every punch landed by Modafferi. She was struggling to find any ground offensively while Modafferi was able to do whatever she wanted. Barber had one brief moment of hope, locking in an Americana submission attempt, but when she couldn't finish the hold, the results seemed academic. The official scorecards gave the veteran the clear decision by scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26.
"I see that Maycee's leg is injured, so I wish her a very speedy recovery," Modafferi said following her victory. "I wanted to prove that I'm not just a veteran gatekeeper. I'm getting stronger and I think I belong in the top 10."
For complete results from UFC 246, click here
-
UFC 246 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking when 'Notorious' makes his return to the...
-
UFC 246 viewing information, live stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 246 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
-
UFC 246: Fight card, complete guide
The biggest star in MMA returns to action on Jan. 18 with plenty on the line
-
UFC 246 expert picks, odds, best bets
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC 246 picks for every single fight, including McGregor vs. Cowboy.
-
Conor McGregor set for $3 million payday
The UFC 246 main-eventers will likely make far more than their disclosed pay on Saturday
-
UFC 246 main event preview
The two combatants are finally ready to trade leather inside the Octagon on Saturday night
-
UFC 246 results, updates, highlights
Live results, analysis and full coverage from Las Vegas where 'The Notorious' makes his return