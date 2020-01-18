UFC 246 start time -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Live stream, fight card, PPV price, TV channel

It is time for the UFC's biggest star to set foot in the Octagon after more than a year away from action. Conor McGregor returns to UFC on Saturday in a welterweight bout with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 from Las Vegas' T-Mobile arena. A potential lightweight title shot is on the table if McGregor takes out Cerrone, the man who holds the record for most wins in UFC history.

McGregor has not fought since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018 in a bid to once again hold the lightweight championship. Cerrone is coming off a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje but remains an always-game opponent with a wide range of tools at his disposal. After a flurry of huge cards to close out 2019, the rest of the UFC 246 card may feel light on meaningful bouts with title implications, but there is potential for a fun night of fights in Vegas.

Get ready for Saturday's showdown in Las Vegas by listening to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including an in-depth preview of McGregor vs. Cerrone with Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 246 event on Saturday night.

Now, here's a look at the UFC 246 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill.

UFC 246 main card, odds