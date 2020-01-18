UFC 246 start time -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, fight card
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 246 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
It is time for the UFC's biggest star to set foot in the Octagon after more than a year away from action. Conor McGregor returns to UFC on Saturday in a welterweight bout with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 from Las Vegas' T-Mobile arena. A potential lightweight title shot is on the table if McGregor takes out Cerrone, the man who holds the record for most wins in UFC history.
The former featherweight and lightweight champion has not won in UFC since November 2016 and is coming off a difficult defeat at the hands of current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 that was followed by an ugly post-fight brawl, leading to suspensions in both camps. Cerrone, meanwhile, has been as active as ever, fighting four times in 2019 and posting a 2-2 mark with his two losses coming against elite competition in Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.
Get ready for Saturday's showdown in Las Vegas by listening to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including an in-depth preview of McGregor vs. Cerrone with Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 246 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 246 prelims
Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 246 main card
Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 246 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.
UFC 246 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Conor McGregor -280
Donald Cerrone +240
Welterweight
Holly Holm -135
Raquel Pennington +115
Women's bantamweight
Maurice Greene -125
Aleksei Oleinik +105
Heavyweight
|Ode Osbourne -145
|Brian Kelleher +125
|Bantamweight
Carlos Diego Ferriera -210
Anthony Pettis +175
Lightweight
Who will win Cerrone vs. McGregor, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 246, all from the expert who's up more than $19,000 on MMA in the past year.
-
UFC 246: Fight card, complete guide
The biggest star in MMA returns to action on Jan. 18 with plenty on the line
-
UFC 246 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking when 'Notorious' makes his return to the...
-
Conor McGregor set for $3 million payday
The UFC 246 main-eventers will likely make far more than their disclosed pay on Saturday
-
UFC 246 expert picks, odds, bets
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC 246 picks for every single fight, including McGregor vs. Cowboy.
-
UFC 246 main event preview
The two combatants are finally ready to trade leather inside the Octagon on Saturday night
-
UFC 246 main card odds, breakdown
Get a complete breakdown of the card for UFC 246 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas