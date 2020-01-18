UFC 246 start time -- Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, fight card

It is time for the UFC's biggest star to set foot in the Octagon after more than a year away from action. Conor McGregor returns to UFC on Saturday in a welterweight bout with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 from Las Vegas' T-Mobile arena. A potential lightweight title shot is on the table if McGregor takes out Cerrone, the man who holds the record for most wins in UFC history.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion has not won in UFC since November 2016 and is coming off a difficult defeat at the hands of current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 that was followed by an ugly post-fight brawl, leading to suspensions in both camps. Cerrone, meanwhile, has been as active as ever, fighting four times in 2019 and posting a 2-2 mark with his two losses coming against elite competition in Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 246 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 246 prelims

Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 246 main card

Date: Jan. 18 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 246 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC 246 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Conor McGregor -280 Donald Cerrone +240 Welterweight Holly Holm -135 Raquel Pennington +115 Women's bantamweight Maurice Greene -125 Aleksei Oleinik +105 Heavyweight Ode Osbourne -145 Brian Kelleher +125 Bantamweight Carlos Diego Ferriera -210 Anthony Pettis +175 Lightweight

