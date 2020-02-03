UFC 247 -- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: Fight card, odds, date, complete guide, location

Jon Jones, arguably the UFC greatest fighter of all time, returns to the cage on Saturday, Feb. 8, looking to once again defend his light heavyweight championship when he puts the belt on the line against top challenger Dominick Reyes. With a resume littered with wins over Hall of Fame talent and a 13-0 record in title fights, Jones has established himself as a singularly dominant force in the Octagon.

Reyes (12-0) will enter Toyota Center in Houston looking to become the man to knock Jones off his throne. Still relatively young in his fighting career, Reyes has the physical and athletic tools to hang with Jones. He'll look to prove his rapid rise through the UFC ranks which includes four stoppage wins in six UFC victories is no fluke when he takes on arguably the best fighter to ever set foot in the Octagon.

A second title fight kicks off in the co-main event from Houston with women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her crown against Katlyn Chookagian. Shevchenko is on an incredible run since dropping down to 125 pounds and looking to add another finish to her resume. Chookagian, meanwhile, has won two in a row to get into this position in a fairly shallow division looking to find its footing.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Houston. Check back in on this page to keep track.

UFC 247 fight card, odds

Fight Weightclass Jon Jones (c) -500 vs. Dominick Reyes +350 Light heavyweight championship Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1000 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +650 Women's flyweight championship Juan Adams -200 vs. Justin Tafa +160 Heavyweight Mirsad Bektić -140 vs. Dan Ige +110 Featherweight Derrick Lewis -300 vs. Ilir Latifi +240 Heavyweight Trevin Giles -155 vs. Antonio Arroyo +125 Middleweight Alex Morono vs. Kallin Williams Welterweight Andrea Lee -360 vs. Lauren Murphy +280 Women's flyweight Miles Johns -135 vs. Mario Bautista +105

Bantamweight Journey Newson -135 vs. Domingo Pilarte +105

Bantamweight Andre Ewell -135 vs. Jonathan Martinez +105

Bantamweight

UFC 247 countdown

Check back soon for more stories from the week leading up to Saturday's big showdown