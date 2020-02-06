UFC 247 -- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: Fight card, odds, time, date, complete guide, location
The light heavyweight championship clash will take center stage on the February card
UFC is heading back to the Lone Star State on Saturday night when arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time hits the Octagon to defend his title. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his strap on the line against the next challenger in line, Dominick Reyes, in the main event of UFC 247 from Houston, Texas (10 p.m. ET, ESPN PPV).
Reyes (12-0) will enter Toyota Center in Houston looking to become the man to knock Jones off his throne. Still relatively young in his fighting career, Reyes has the physical and athletic tools to hang with Jones. He'll look to prove his rapid rise through the UFC ranks which includes four stoppage wins in six UFC victories is no fluke when he takes on arguably the best fighter to ever set foot in the Octagon.
A second title fight kicks off in the co-main event from Houston with women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her crown against Katlyn Chookagian. Shevchenko is on an incredible run since dropping down to 125 pounds and looking to add another finish to her resume. Chookagian, meanwhile, has won two in a row to get into this position in a fairly shallow division looking to find its footing.
Get an early look at UFC 247 with our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we look at everything on the main card and get some in-depth analysis from UFC Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans on what to expect from Jones vs. Reyes and Shevchenko vs. Chookagian.
Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Houston. Check back in on this page to keep track.
UFC 247 fight card, odds
|Fight
|Weightclass
Jon Jones (c) -500 vs. Dominick Reyes +350
Light heavyweight championship
Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1200 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +750
Women's flyweight championship
Juan Adams -200 vs. Justin Tafa +160
Heavyweight
Mirsad Bektić -140 vs. Dan Ige +110
Featherweight
Derrick Lewis -300 vs. Ilir Latifi +240
Heavyweight
Trevin Giles -155 vs. Antonio Arroyo +125
Middleweight
Alex Morono vs. Kallin Williams
Welterweight
Andrea Lee -360 vs. Lauren Murphy +280
Women's flyweight
|Miles Johns -135 vs. Mario Bautista +105
|Bantamweight
|Journey Newson -135 vs. Domingo Pilarte +105
|Bantamweight
|Andre Ewell -135 vs. Jonathan Martinez +105
|Bantamweight
UFC 247 countdown
- Campbell: Reyes can be a difficult matchup ... if Jones lets him
- Breaking down every bout on the main card in Houston
- Storylines: What to keep an eye on at UFC 247
-
UFC 247 main card odds, breakdown
Get a complete breakdown of the card for UFC 247 from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
-
Reyes an interesting matchup for Jones
Reyes has the unique size and skill to frustrate the light heavyweight champion on Saturday...
-
Jones vs. Reyes expert picks, top bets
Brandon Wise has been profitable picking UFC main card fights five years running.
-
Five storylines to watch at UFC 247
Jones will look to keep his amazing run going against a fast-rising contender in Reyes
-
UFC 247 odds, picks, predictions, bets
Kyle Marley just locked in UFC 247 picks for every bout, including Jones vs. Reyes.
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2020
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
-
UFC 246: McGregor stops Cerrone
'Notorious' is back in a big way wit his first victory inside the Octagon since 2016