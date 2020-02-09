UFC 247 -- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: Fight card, results, highlights, complete guide
Jones and Reyes put on an incredible performance in the main event from Houston
After a grueling five-round war in the main event, Jon Jones is still your UFC light heavyweight champion. "Bones" got arguably his most difficult test to date in challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 from Houston, having to survive a hellacious onslaught in the first three rounds.
But in the end, the judges agreed that Jones was the better man on this night. In the co-main event, it was business as usual for women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who stopped Katlyn Chookagian in the third round of their 125-pound title fight. Shevchenko looked as crisp as ever in stopping the challenger, landing a flush spinning back kick to the face before finishing the fight on the ground.
CBS Sports was with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Houston. Relive the week that was below.
UFC 247 results
Jon Jones (c) def. Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
Valentina Shevchenko (c) def. Katlyn Chookagian via third-round TKO (punches)
Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via first-round TKO (punches)
Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Trevin Giles def. James Krause via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Kalin Williams def. Alex Morono via first-round TKO (punches)
Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via second-round TKO (punches)
