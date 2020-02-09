UFC 247 -- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: Fight card, results, start time, odds, stream, complete guide

After a mini break for the Super Bowl, UFC is back in the spotlight on Saturday night from Houston, Texas, with a pair of title fights on the marquee. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is back in the main event of UFC 247 when he takes on his latest challenge in fast rising contender Dominick Reyes. Jones is in the midst of one of his most active stretches in his career, fighting for the fourth time since Dec. 29, 2018. In his way of breaking Georges St-Pierre's record for most wins in title fights is Reyes, who is coming off a thunderous knockout of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Jones will not be the only champion in action on Saturday night. Women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko makes her return to the Octagon when she battles Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event. Shevchenko is coming off a complete outclassing of Liz Carmouche in November but received much more recognition for her knockout of the year contender against Jessica Eye in June. Chookagian is riding a two-fight win streak into her first title bout.

The of UFC 247 may not carry the weight of a typical PPV card, but there are still some intriguing fighters making their return to action on Saturday night. Former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis is back and fighting in front of his hometown fans when he welcomes Ilir Latifi to the heavyweight ranks. Plus, a pair of featherweights looking to move up the rankings, Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige, will collide in a pivotal 145-pound bout.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Houston. Check back in on this page to keep track.

UFC 247 results

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes -- Light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) def. Katlyn Chookagian via third-round TKO (punches)

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams via first-round TKO (punches)

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Trevin Giles def. James Krause via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Kalin Williams def. Alex Morono via first-round TKO (punches)

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns via second-round TKO (punches)

How to watch UFC 247 main card

Date: Feb. 8 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

UFC 247 countdown

