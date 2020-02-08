UFC 247 -- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: Fight card, time, odds, date, complete guide, predictions

UFC is heading back to the Lone Star State on Saturday night when arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time hits the Octagon to defend his title. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his strap on the line against the next challenger in line, Dominick Reyes, in the main event of UFC 247 from Houston, Texas (10 p.m. ET, ESPN PPV).

Reyes (12-0) will enter Toyota Center in Houston looking to become the man to knock Jones off his throne. Still relatively young in his fighting career, Reyes has the physical and athletic tools to hang with Jones. He'll look to prove his rapid rise through the UFC ranks which includes four stoppage wins in six UFC victories is no fluke when he takes on arguably the best fighter to ever set foot in the Octagon.

Jones will not be the only champion in action on Saturday night. Women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko makes her return to the Octagon when she battles Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event. Shevchenko is coming off a complete outclassing of Liz Carmouche in November but received much more recognition for her knockout of the year contender against Jessica Eye in June. Chookagian is riding a two-fight win streak into her first title bout.

While the rest of the card may not carry the depth of a high class PPV, there is still some potential for fireworks with a pair of heavyweight bouts set to kick off. Hometown hero Derrick Lewis makes his return to the Octagon when he welcomes Ilir Latifi to the heavyweight ranks after a lengthy run at 205 pounds. Plus, knockout specialists Juan Adams and Justin Tafa meet in the final bout before the title fights.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Houston. Check back in on this page to keep track.

UFC 247 fight card, odds

Fight Weightclass Jon Jones (c) -420 vs. Dominick Reyes +350 Light heavyweight championship Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1200 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +750 Women's flyweight championship Juan Adams -240 vs. Justin Tafa +200 Heavyweight Mirsad Bektić -140 vs. Dan Ige +110 Featherweight Derrick Lewis -300 vs. Ilir Latifi +240 Heavyweight Trevin Giles vs. James Krause Middleweight Alex Morono -300 vs. Kallin Williams +240 Welterweight Andrea Lee -360 vs. Lauren Murphy +280 Women's flyweight Miles Johns -135 vs. Mario Bautista +105

Bantamweight Journey Newson -135 vs. Domingo Pilarte +105

Bantamweight Andre Ewell -135 vs. Jonathan Martinez +105

Bantamweight

UFC 247 countdown

