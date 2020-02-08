UFC 247 odds, predictions: MMA insider releases best picks for Jones vs. Reyes, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian

Dominick Reyes says he wasn't good enough for professional football but was determined to avoid a similar fate when he pursued mixed martial arts. The former college football defensive back will have a chance at UFC glory when he takes on iconic light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Saturday night. The title clash is the last of 12 bouts at UFC 247 from the Toyota Center in Houston. The main UFC 247 fight card is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

The fourth-ranked Reyes (12-0) has seen an upward trajectory in his five-year career and won all six of his UFC bouts. But to get the title, he will have to become the first challenger to unseat Jones (25-1-1), who is a perfect 13-0 in UFC title fights. Jones is a -460 favorite (risk $460 to win $100), while Reyes is a +360 underdog (risk $100 to win $360) in the latest Jones vs. Reyes odds. In the co-main event on the UFC 247 card, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (-950) defends her belt against top-ranked challenger Katlyn Chookagian (+650). Before making any UFC 247 picks, check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Jones vs. Reyes preview

The MMA analyst said he believes Jones is "the greatest fighter to ever live," but also acknowledges that the underdog Reyes has enough knockout power to pose a threat.

There are many MMA observers who believe Jones, 32, is fast running out of legitimate contenders in the light heavyweight division and might eventually have to move to heavyweight in order to find competitive bouts.

However, recent performances suggest the contenders might be closing the gap. Top-ranked challenger Thiago Santos pushed Jones wire to wire in their July bout despite suffering a torn ACL in the first round. Jones got by with a split-decision victory, and many observers were left wondering how the bout might have unfolded had Santos been at full strength.

Reyes, 30, has shown ample athleticism, speed and power while winning his first six UFC bouts against respectable opponents including Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir and Jared Cannonier.

Top UFC 247 predictions

For UFC Houston, Marley is backing Trevin Giles (-135) to get his hand raised against Antonio Arroyo (+115) in a middleweight battle on the preliminary UFC Houston card.

Giles (11-2), 27, should have crowd support since he is a San Antonio native who now works full-time as a patrol officer for the Houston Police Department. He started his career with 11 straight victories, including his first two in the UFC. But his two bouts in 2019 ended in submission losses to UFC veterans Zak Cummings and Gerald Meerschaert.

The 30-year-old Arroyo (9-3) is a Brazilian who lost his UFC debut by decision in November against Andre Muniz. He earned a spot on the roster with a strong showing on "Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series."

"Both guys are dangerous on the feet and either could get knocked out. I like Giles to get the win if he works in takedowns. He could get a TKO or submission on the ground, but he could also use takedowns to steal close rounds as well," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 247 odds for every fight

Jon Jones (-460) vs. Dominick Reyes (+360)

Valentina Shevchenko (-950) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+650)

Juan Adams (-260) vs. Justin Tafa (+210)

Mirsad Bektic (-135) vs. Dan Ige (+115)

Derrick Lewis (-290) vs. Ilir Latifi (+230)

Trevin Giles (-140) vs. Antonio Arroyo (+115)

Alex Morono (-250) vs. Kalinn Williams (+205)

Andrea Lee (-360) vs Lauren Murphy (+290)

Miles Johns (-135) vs. Mario Bautista (+115)

Domingo Pilarte (-140) vs. Journey Nelson (+120)

Andre Ewell (-120) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+100)

Austin Lingo (-210) vs. Youssef Zalal (+175)