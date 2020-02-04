UFC 247 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider reveals picks for Jones vs. Reyes, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian

Dominick Reyes concedes his callout of Jon Jones was awkward, but he's glad it worked. The fourth-ranked light heavyweight prospect is getting the opportunity he covets when he takes on Jones in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday. The 11-bout UFC 247 fight card from the Toyota Center in Houston features the five main-card fights starting at 10 p.m. ET. The undefeated Reyes (12-0) called for a fight with Jones in the Octagon interview following his win over Chris Weidman and on various social media outlets.

Jones (25-1-1) eventually agreed and will make his first title defense since taking a narrow decision over Thiago Santos in his last bout. Jones is a -460 favorite (risk $460 to win $100), while Reyes is priced as the +360 underdog (risk $100 to win $360) in the latest Jones vs. Reyes odds. In the co-main event on the UFC 247 card, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (-950) defends her belt against top-ranked challenger Katlyn Chookagian (+650).

Jones vs. Reyes preview

The MMA analyst said he believes Jones is "the greatest fighter to ever live," but also acknowledges that the underdog Reyes has enough knockout power to pose a threat.

There are many MMA observers who believe Jones, 32, is fast running out of legitimate contenders in the light heavyweight division and might eventually have to move to heavyweight in order to find competitive bouts.

However, recent performances suggest the contenders might be closing the gap. Top-ranked challenger Thiago Santos pushed Jones wire to wire in their July bout despite suffering a torn ACL in the first round. Jones got by with a split-decision victory, and many observers were left wondering how the bout might have unfolded had Santos been at full strength.

Reyes, 30, has shown ample athleticism, speed and power while winning his first six UFC bouts against respectable opponents including Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir and Jared Cannonier. You can get all of Marley's UFC 247 predictions here.

Top UFC 247 predictions

For UFC Houston, Marley is backing Andrea Lee (-360) to get the best of Lauren Murphy (+290) in women's flyweight battle on the preliminary card.

Lee (11-3) won her first three UFC fights, but is looking to bounce back from her first defeat with the promotion. She was on the short end of a split decision against Joanne Calderwood in September. Murphy (11-4) is a six-year UFC veteran who has split her six bouts in the promotion. She scored a third-round TKO against Mara Romero Borella in August.

"I like Lee quite a bit. She is the better fighter everywhere and, if she had won her last fight, she would be even more of a favorite," Marley told SportsLine. "She will be the one landing more volume and is also more likely to get takedowns. I would be highly surprised to see her lose."

UFC 247 odds for every fight

Jon Jones (-460) vs. Dominick Reyes (+360)

Valentina Shevchenko (-950) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+650)

Juan Adams (-260) vs. Justin Tafa (+210)

Mirsad Bektic (-135) vs. Dan Ige (+115)

Derrick Lewis (-290) vs. Ilir Latifi (+230)

Trevin Giles (-140) vs. Antonio Arroyo (+115)

Alex Morono (-250) vs. Kalinn Williams (+205)

Andrea Lee (-360) vs Lauren Murphy (+290)

Miles Johns (-135) vs. Mario Bautista (+115)

Domingo Pilarte (-140) vs. Journey Nelson (+120)

Andre Ewell (-120) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+100)