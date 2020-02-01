UFC 247 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider reveals picks for Jones vs. Reyes, Shevchenko vs. Chookagian

Jon Jones has been the subject of speculation for many "super fights" with opponents from other divisions, but the UFC light heavyweight champion insists his focus lies solely on his upcoming challenger. Jones faces undefeated prospect Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The 11-bout showcase features the main UFC 247 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Most of the questions Jones (25-1-1) fields these days surround potential high-profile bouts with heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic or middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. But Jones insists he isn't overlooking the surging Reyes (12-0), who has won all six of his bouts with the promotion. Jones is a -440 favorite (risk $440 to win $100), while Reyes is priced as the +360 (risk $100 to win $360) underdog in the latest Jones vs. Reyes odds. In the co-main event on the UFC 247 card, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (-1,100) defends her belt against top-ranked challenger Katlyn Chookagian (+700). Before making any UFC 247 picks, check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000.

At UFC Fight Night 166, Marley told SportsLine members that Angela Hill (-160) would defeat Hannah Cifers (+140) in a strawweight bout on the main card. He reasoned that Hill's edge in striking skill and power would be the difference, and she proved him correct by overwhelming Cifers on her way to a second-round knockout.

What's more, at UFC 246, Marley told SportsLine members that Conor McGregor (-320) would make quick work of his return to the octagon following a 15-month layoff against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (+260). McGregor stopped Cerrone 40 seconds into the bout. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

Jones vs. Reyes preview

The MMA analyst said he believes Jones is "the greatest fighter to ever live," but also acknowledges that the underdog Reyes has enough knockout power to pose a threat.

There are many MMA observers who believe Jones, 32, is fast running out of legitimate contenders in the light heavyweight division and might eventually have to move to heavyweight in order to find competitive bouts.

However, recent performances suggest the contenders might be closing the gap. Top-ranked challenger Thiago Santos pushed Jones wire to wire in their July bout despite suffering a torn ACL in the first round. Jones got by with a split-decision victory, and many observers were left wondering how the bout might have unfolded had Santos been at full strength.

Reyes, 30, has shown ample athleticism, speed and power while winning his first six UFC bouts against respectable opponents including Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir and Jared Cannonier. You can get all of Marley's UFC 247 predictions here.

Top UFC 247 predictions

For UFC Houston, Marley is backing Juan Adams (-230) against Justin Tafa (+190) in a battle of heavyweight prospects on the main card. Adams (5-2) is likely best known for his disdain for, and callout of, former NFL player Greg Hardy, who obliged and took the fight. It didn't end well for Adams, who was knocked out in the first round of their meeting in July. He is now looking to rebound following consecutive losses after winning his UFC debut.

Tafa (3-1) seeks his first UFC victory after he was stopped in the first round of his debut against Yorgan De Castro in October.

"Tafa was knocked out cold only four months ago, and this is way too soon for a heavyweight to return to action," Marley told SportsLine. "Neither fighter has shown to be very strong, but Adams looks like he has potential and more ways to win this fight. He doesn't throw with real heavy power, but it might not take much to turn off the lights for Tafa again."

How to make UFC 247 picks

Jon Jones (-440) vs. Dominick Reyes (+360)

Valentina Shevchenko (-1,100) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (+700)

Juan Adams (-230) vs. Justin Tafa (+190)

Mirsad Bektic (-135) vs. Dan Ige (+115)

Derrick Lewis (-275) vs. Ilir Latifi (+235)

Trevin Giles (-135) vs. Antonio Arroyo (+115)

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams (no line)

Andrea Lee (-340) vs Lauren Murphy (+280)

Miles Johns (-130) vs. Mario Bautista (+110)

Domingo Pilarte (-140) vs. Journey Nelson (+120)

Andre Ewell (-135) vs. Jonathan Martinez (+105)