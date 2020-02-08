UFC 247 predictions -- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: Fight card, expert picks, odds, prelims, date

Two championship fights sit atop the UFC 247 card, with two titleholders who rank among the most dominant in the sport. Jon Jones, arguably the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts, will defend against a very confident challenger in Dominick Reyes, and dominant women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko will defend against No. 1 contender Katlyn Chookagian. The action all goes down Saturday from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Questions remain after this fight as to whether or not Jones will finally make the move up to heavyweight in search of asserting his dominance in another weightclass, but a win on Saturday would tie him with Georges St-Pierre for win career wins in title fights. There's also the possibility of facing middleweight champion Israel Adesanya should he get past Yoel Romero next month given the epic war of words the two have engaged in over social media.

Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride. Let's take a closer look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from William Hill.

UFC 247 main card

Jon Jones (c) -420 vs. Dominick Reyes +330 -- Light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1200 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +750 -- Women's flyweight title

Juan Adams -240 vs. Justin Tafa +200 -- Heavyweights

Mirsad Bektic -135 vs. Dan Ige +115-- Featherweights

Derrick Lewis -240 vs. Ilir Latifi +200 -- Heavyweights

Prelims

Trevin Giles N/A vs. James Krause N/A -- Middleweights

Andrea Lee -360 vs. Lauren Murphy +280 -- Women's flyweights

Domingo Pilarte -135 vs. Journey Newson +115 -- Welterweights

Mies Johns -125 vs. Mario Bautista +105 -- Bantamweights

Early Prelims

Andre Ewell -125 vs. Jonathan Martinez +105 -- Bantamweights

Alex Morono -300 vs. Kalinn Williams +240 -- Bantamweights

Austin Lingo -220 vs. Youssef Zalal +180 -- Featherweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card with latest odds from MGM. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (editor).

Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Jones vs. Reyes Jones Jones Jones Jones Jones Jones Shevchenko vs. Chookagian Shevchenko Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Shevchenko

Shevchenko Adams vs. Tafa Tafa Adams Adams Tafa Adams Tafa Bektic vs. Ige Bektic Ige Ige Bektic Ige Bektic Lewis vs. Latifi Lewis Lewis Lewis Lewis Lewis Lewis

Campbell on why Jones will win: Reyes has all the tools to not just make this a difficult night but actually pull the upset thanks to his 6-foot-4 southpaw frame and heavy striking. He'll need to display a number of championship intangibles to get there, though, which are elements Jones has in spades. Should Jones treat Reyes with the proper amount of respect and focus on making it as short of a night as possible, he likely will. The question ultimately comes down to intention and whether Jones allows Reyes to build a case through activity on the scorecards.

Brookhouse on why Jones will win: Knocking out a chinny Chris Weidman who was moving up in weight seems to have clouded some judgement on where Reyes is in his development. Yes, Reyes has all the physical tools needed to pull off an upset and he may well be a future champion at 205 pounds. The Weidman victory came one fight after what many consider to be a gift in a split decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. MMADecisions shows the majority of media members scoring that fight for Oezdemir. And Reyes was the fifth fighter to knock out Weidman in the former middleweight champ's six most recent fights. Reyes is still developing and has never been in with anyone close to on the level of Jones. As long as Jones keeps working through all five rounds and doesn't let Reyes steal points by simply doing more, this should be another successful defense for the champ.

Campbell on why Shevchenko will win: The alarming lack of depth at 125 pounds mixed with Shevchenko's incredibly well-rounded game makes it difficult to imagine her losing, let alone facing a difficult challenge at flyweight anytime in the near future. While Chookagian will have a significant height advantage and implores an awkward style, it's hard to imagine a legitimate path to victory. Shevchenko really is that good and can win a fight any way she chooses to.

Wise on why Lewis will win: It's always tough to bet against a fighter in front of his hometown fans. It's also tough to bet against him when he's fighting a light heavyweight making his heavyweight debut fresh off back-to-back losses and searching for a career rebirth. Look for Lewis to go head hunting early in this fight and stuff some takedown attempts from the Swede before getting a stoppage in the second.

