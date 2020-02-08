UFC 247 start time -- Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 247 event on Saturday in Houston
Arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history is set to return to the Octagon on Saturday when Jon Jones puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247. Jones won't be alone in putting his championship on the line that night, with women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against No. 1 contender Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event from Houston's Toyota Center.
Rounding out the pay-per-view main card is a featherweight bout between Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige as well as a pair of heavyweight fights with Derrick Lewis battling Ilir Latifi and Juan Adams clashing with Justin Tafa.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 247 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 247 prelims
Date: Feb. 8 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 247 main card
Date: Feb. 8 | Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 247 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.
UFC 247 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jon Jones -500
Dominick Reyes +400
Light heavyweight championship
Valentina Shevchenko -1100
Katlyn Chookagian +700
Women's flyweight championship
Juan Adams -240
Justin Tafa +200
Heavyweight
Mirsad Bektic -135
Dan Ige +115
Featherweight
Derrick Lewis -240
Ilir Latifi +200
Heavyweight
