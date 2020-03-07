UFC 248 fight card -- Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero: Start time, date, odds, PPV price, complete guide

UFC is all set to kick off its latest PPV endeavor in Las Vegas this weekend. A pair of title fights headline on the marquee for UFC 248 on Saturday night as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend the 185-pound crown against two-time title challenger Yoel Romero, and in an anticipated co-main event, women's strawweight champ Weili Zhang puts her strap on the line against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Romero has a complicated relationship with middleweight championship bouts. At UFC 213, Romero lost an interim championship fight to Whittaker in his first bid for UFC gold. The loss was the first of Romero's Octagon career. In his next fight, Romero again was scheduled to fight for the interim belt. He defeated Luke Rockhold in that fight, but had missed weight, making him ineligible to win the title. A rematch with Whittaker was next, and with it a shot at the undisputed middleweight crown. Romero lost by split decision. He now comes into the fight with Adesanya off a decision loss to Paulo Costa and with a 1-3 record in his four most recent fights.

Meanwhile, Zhang is set to make her first defense of the 115-pound crown on Saturday after mowing down Jessica Andrade in August in under a minute. The Chinese champion is on a 20-fight winning streak and looking to add another notch to her impressive resume. Jedrzejczyk, meanwhile, looks to become the first female fighter to regain a title in her fourth title fight in five showings.

The rest of the card could be just as exciting as the main event. The always exciting Beneil Dariush returns in a featured bout against Drakkar Klose. Plus, Sean O'Malley is back in the featured prelim bout against Jose Quinonez after a two-year hiatus from USADA.

Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Houston. Check back in on this page to keep track.

UFC 248 fight card

Israel Adesanya (c) -270 vs. Yoel Romero +220 -- Middleweight title

Weili Zhang (c) -180 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +155 -- Women's strawweight title

Beneil Dariush -165 vs. Drakkar Klose +140 -- Lightweights

Li Jingliang -175 vs. Neil Magny +150 -- Welterweights

Alex Oliveira -150 vs. Max Griffin +125 -- Welterweights

Sean O'Malley -360 vs. Jose Quinonez +260 -- Bantamweights

Mark Madsen -220 vs. Austin Hubbard +180 -- Lightweights

Rodolfo Vieira -800 vs. Saparbek Safarov +550 -- Middleweights

Deron Winn -150 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +125 -- Middleweights

Polyana Viana -125 vs. Emily Whitmire -105 -- Women's strawweights

Jamall Emmers -160 vs. Giga Chikadze +135 -- Featherweights

Danaa Batgerel -150 vs. Guido Cannetti +125 -- Bantamweights

UFC 248 viewing info

Date: March 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

UFC 248 countdown