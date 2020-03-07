UFC 248 fight purses, salaries: Prize money each fighter on the main card will take home

It's good to be champ. Just ask Israel Adesanya, who will receive $500,000 in disclosed pay for his middleweight title defense Saturday against Yoel Romero. The two clash in the main event of UFC 248, which takes place at Las Vegas' T-Mobile arena.

While not every athletic commission discloses fight purses, it's easy to track Adesanya's financial path in the Octagon with the numbers that have been provided. In his second UFC fight, Adesanya made $53,000 and doubled that amount with a win bonus. One fight later, Adesanya was in his first UFC main event, ticking up his pay slightly to $56,000 to show and the same amount to win. By April 2019, Adesanya's blistering start to his Octagon career landed him a flat $350,000 purse to fight Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236.

Now, the champ will take home a cool half million to defend his undisputed middleweight title. Romero is experiencing his own nice bump in pay. The challenger will take home a flat $350,000 in disclosed pay. One fight ago, at UFC 241, Romero made $150,000 in a losing effort against Paulo Costa. However, when he fought Robert Whittaker in what was to be an interim title fight until Romero missed weight, Romero made the same $350,000 he will take home against Adesanya.

In the other championship fight on the card, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will challenge Weili Zhang for the women's strawweight championship. Zhang will make $100,000 to show and $100,000 to win as she makes the first defense of her title. Jedrzejczyk's potential pay is higher, based on her long tenure in the promotion and years spent as champion. She is set to make $106,000 to show with an additional $106,000 to win.

In the other main card bouts, Beneil Dariush ($70,000/$70,000) battles Drakkar Klose ($40,000/$40,000) at lightweight, Neil Magny ($76,000/$76,000) and Li Jingliang ($64,000/$64,000) meet at welterweight and Alex Oliveira ($64,000/$64,000) opens the card in a welterweight scrap against Max Griffin ($35,000/$35,000).