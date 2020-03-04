UFC 248 odds, predictions: MMA insider releases picks for Adesanya vs. Romero, Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya makes his first title defense against dangerous veteran Yoel Romero on Saturday in the main event of UFC 248 in Las Vegas. The 12-bout showcase from T-Mobile Arena features the main UFC 248 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET. Adesanya (18-0) made his UFC debut just two years ago but has seen his rapid ascension culminate in a unified middleweight championship.

He has said he intends to take on all challengers and faces a tough one in the third-ranked Romero (13-4), who is generally regarded as one of the sport's most powerful pound-for-pound strikers. Adesanya is a -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100), while Romero is a +235 underdog in the latest Adesanya vs. Romero odds. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang (-180) defends the women's strawweight belt against fourth-ranked Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+160). Before making your UFC 248 picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been covering the fast-growing sport for five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. Wise started 2020 with a bang by going a blistering 4-1 with his main-card picks at UFC 247.

Wise told SportsLine members that there was value on Justin Tafa (+190) against Juan Adams in a battle of heavyweight contenders on the main card. He reasoned that Tafa's power and assertive style could lead to a quick knockout, and that's exactly what happened as Tafa finished Adams in the first round. Wise's followers easily cashed a big underdog winner and anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC 248 in sight, Wise has broken down every matchup on the main card and released his picks.

Adesanya vs. Romero preview

Wise knows the stylistic contrast in the main event could make for an entertaining matchup. Adesanya is known for his quickness and agility, while Romero is noted for his preference for brute force. The 30-year-old Adesanya is fast becoming one of the promotion's most popular fighters. He's unabashedly flashy and arrogant, unafraid to trash-talk his opponents but also capable of backing it up. The Nigerian fighter's doubters were silenced when he knocked out reigning champion Robert Whittaker in October at UFC 243 to unify the middleweight champion. He did so on Whittaker's home turf in Australia.

Even so, he can't afford to take Romero lightly. The 42-year-old Cuban often shows athleticism befitting someone half his age, as he displayed while doing a standing backflip in a press conference for UFC 248.

He is known for his memorable and bloody brawls, and came out on the short end of a controversial decision in his last one. He suffered a split-decision defeat against Paulo Costa in their August bout. But Romero skipped the second-ranked Costa in line for a title shot because the Brazilian is shelved indefinitely with injuries.

Top UFC 248 predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 248 main-card predictions here: He is backing Max Griffin (+125) to defeat Alex Oliveira (-145) in a clash of welterweight journeymen to kick off the main card.

Oliveira (19-8-1) is a six-year UFC veteran who has shared the Octagon with some of the division's bigger names. But the 32-yer-old Brazilian hasn't won since September 2018 and heads to UFC 248 with three consecutive losses.

Griffin (15-7) is 3-4 in seven bouts with the UFC. He appeared to turn the corner with an upset win over Mike Perry in February 2018 but has dropped three of four since. The 34-year-old Sacramento-based fighter dropped a decision to Alex Morono in October.

"Another loss by either fighter could mean the end of their time with the company," Wise told SportsLine. "I'll take Griffin to grind out a decision as my only decent underdog play on the card."

How to make UFC 248 picks

Wise also has strong picks for Adesanya vs. Romero and every other bout on the main UFC 248 card.

UFC 248 odds

Israel Adesanya (-275) vs. Yoel Romero (+235)

Weili Zhang (-180) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+160)

Beniel Dariush (-165) vs. Drakkar Klose (+145)

Li Jingliang (-165) vs. Neil Magny (+145)

Alex Oliveira (-145) vs. Max Griffin (+125)