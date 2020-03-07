UFC 248 odds, predictions: MMA insider unveils picks for Adesanya vs. Romero, Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk

Israel Adesanya went from UFC debutante to middleweight champion in less than two years. The brash titleholder looks to build on his rapidly growing legacy Saturday when he defends the belt for the first time against rugged challenger Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248. The 12-bout showcase takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main UFC 248 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET and concludes with the middleweight title bout.

Adesanya (18-0) is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the promotion's most exciting and versatile fighters. He may need his full arsenal to get past the third-ranked Romero (13-4), who is widely regarded as the most powerful striker in the division. Adesanya is a -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100), while Romero is a +235 underdog in the latest Adesanya vs. Romero odds. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang (-180) defends the women's strawweight belt against fourth-ranked Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+160).

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been covering the fast-growing sport for five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. Wise started 2020 with a bang by going a blistering 4-1 with his main-card picks at UFC 247.

Wise told SportsLine members that there was value on Justin Tafa (+190) against Juan Adams in a battle of heavyweight contenders on the main card. He reasoned that Tafa's power and assertive style could lead to a quick knockout, and that's exactly what happened as Tafa finished Adams in the first round. Wise's followers easily cashed a big underdog winner and anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Adesanya vs. Romero preview

Wise knows the stylistic contrast in the main event could make for an entertaining matchup. Adesanya is known for his quickness and agility, while Romero is noted for his preference for brute force. The 30-year-old Adesanya is fast becoming one of the promotion's most popular fighters. He's unabashedly flashy and arrogant, unafraid to trash-talk his opponents but also capable of backing it up. The Nigerian fighter's doubters were silenced when he knocked out reigning champion Robert Whittaker in October at UFC 243 to unify the middleweight champion. He did so on Whittaker's home turf in Australia.

Even so, he can't afford to take Romero lightly. The 42-year-old Cuban often shows athleticism befitting someone half his age, as he displayed while doing a standing backflip in a press conference for UFC 248.

He is known for his memorable and bloody brawls, and came out on the short end of a controversial decision in his last one. He suffered a split-decision defeat against Paulo Costa in their August bout. But Romero skipped the second-ranked Costa in line for a title shot because the Brazilian is shelved indefinitely with injuries. You can see Wise's full Adesanya vs. Romero picks here.

Top UFC 248 predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 248 main-card predictions here: He is backing Max Griffin (+125) to defeat Alex Oliveira (-145) in a battle of welterweights to kick off the main card.

The MMA analyst said it "might be one of the most bizarre decisions by the UFC in recent memory" to place this fight on the main card, seeing as the combatants are a combined 1-6 in their past seven bouts. But Wise also notes that the "loser-leaves-town" backdrop, amid speculation that whoever comes out on the short end will be cut by the promotion, could motivate the fighters into a memorable bout.

Griffin, 34, was widely regarded as a rising prospect after he dominated UFC bad boy Mike Perry in their February 2018 bout. He is 1-3 since, but the defeats were all close decisions, including a split decision against contender Thiago Alves a year ago.

The 32-year-old Oliveira was once one of the promotion's most popular fighters, but hasn't won a bout since September 2018. He dropped a decision to Nicolas Dalby in September for his third consecutive defeat.

UFC 248 odds

Israel Adesanya (-275) vs. Yoel Romero (+235)

Weili Zhang (-180) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+160)

Beniel Dariush (-165) vs. Drakkar Klose (+145)

Li Jingliang (-165) vs. Neil Magny (+145)

Alex Oliveira (-145) vs. Max Griffin (+125)