UFC 248 results, highlights: Beneil Dariush scores early Knockout of the Year contender against Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose felt he could safely throw bombs at Beneil Dariush in their lightweight clash at UFC 248. While Klose got in some big punches, he paid for his overconfidence in the end when a Dariush left hook put him down for good in Round 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dariush got off to a good start in the fight, spending most of the first round backpacked on Klose against the cage, locking in a body triangle and fishing for a rear-naked choke on his standing opponent. Klose managed to battle through the danger, leaving a question on if Dariush had burned out his legs and arms with his failed attempts to score a submission.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Klose came out swinging in Round 2 and was effective in landing some powerful shots that seemed to have Dariush hurt. Dariush responded seemingly on instinct, whipping punches in return, buckling Klose's legs. Sensing the finish was at hand, Dariush waded forward swinging rights and lefts until a left hand nearly ejected the mouthpiece from Klose, leaving him wide-eyed and out as he collapsed to the canvas at the 1:00 mark of Round 2.

Dariush extended his winning streak to four with the victory and he made a big callout in his post-fight interview, but not one looking for a fight. Instead, Dariush praised the parenting of former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker.

"I want to call someone out," Dariush said. "Robert Whittaker, you are a legend mate. If I ever get to be a father, and I hope that's soon, I want to be a father like you."