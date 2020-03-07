UFC 248 start time -- Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel

Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 248 event on Saturday in Las Vegas

A pair of champions make their first title defenses when the UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 248. After knocking out Robert Whittaker to win the undisputed middleweight championship, Israel Adesanya looks to defend his title against longtime top contender Yoel Romero. Romero is getting his fourth shot at a title in his five most recent fights.

In the night's co-main event, Weili Zhang will defend her strawweight championship against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight will be Zhang's first defense of the title after capturing it with a quick knockout victory over Jessica Andrade. Jedrzejczyk held the title from March 2015 to November 2017, successfully defending the title five times.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 248 event on Saturday night. 

How to watch UFC 248 prelims

Date: March 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 248 main card

Date: March 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 248 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.

UFC 248 main card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Israel Adesanya -270

Yoel Romero +220

Middleweight championship

Weili Zhang -180

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +155

Women's strawweight championship

Beneil Dariush -165

Drakkar Klose +140

Lightweight

Li Jingliang -175

Neil Magny +150

Welterweight

Alex Oliveira -150Max Griffin +125Welterweight
