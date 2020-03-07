UFC 248 start time -- Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 248 event on Saturday in Las Vegas
A pair of champions make their first title defenses when the UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 248. After knocking out Robert Whittaker to win the undisputed middleweight championship, Israel Adesanya looks to defend his title against longtime top contender Yoel Romero. Romero is getting his fourth shot at a title in his five most recent fights.
In the night's co-main event, Weili Zhang will defend her strawweight championship against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight will be Zhang's first defense of the title after capturing it with a quick knockout victory over Jessica Andrade. Jedrzejczyk held the title from March 2015 to November 2017, successfully defending the title five times.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 248 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 248 prelims
Date: March 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 248 main card
Date: March 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 248 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.
UFC 248 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Israel Adesanya -270
Yoel Romero +220
Middleweight championship
Weili Zhang -180
Joanna Jedrzejczyk +155
Women's strawweight championship
Beneil Dariush -165
Drakkar Klose +140
Lightweight
Li Jingliang -175
Neil Magny +150
Welterweight
|Alex Oliveira -150
|Max Griffin +125
|Welterweight
-
Updating UFC 248 fight card, news
A pair of title fights headline in Las Vegas this March
-
UFC 248: Odds, expert picks, best bets
Brandon Wise just locked in his picks for every main card bout at UFC 248.
-
UFC 248 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking when Adesanya and Romero meet in Las Vegas
-
UFC 248 odds, card breakdown
Get a complete breakdown of the card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
-
UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero expert picks
Kyle Marley just locked in picks for every fight on the UFC 248 card.
-
UFC 248 salaries: Main card fight purses
The headliners are bringing home a good paycheck for their clash over the middleweight championship
-
Jones edges Reyes to retain title
Some questionable judging may have led to 'Bones' walking out victorious in Houston
-
UFC 246: McGregor stops Cerrone
'Notorious' is back in a big way wit his first victory inside the Octagon since 2016