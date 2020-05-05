UFC 249 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy MMA picks for Ferguson vs. Gaethje

On Saturday, May 9, after a nearly two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, MMA will return with UFC 249 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville. UFC 249 will be closed to the public, but still features a loaded card, including a battle for the interim lightweight title between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje as well as a bantamweight championship fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz. With plenty on the line in tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, finding value for your UFC 249 DFS lineups will be key.

Ryan Spann is a sizable favorite in his light heavyweight battle against Sam Alvey in the early prelims, and he's also the most expensive option in the UFC 249 fighter pool on both sites. But at that price, can you trust Spann to continue his seven-fight winning streak? Before you make your UFC DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal UFC 249 DFS strategy from SportsLine's resident daily Fantasy sports millionaire, Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

In March at UFC Fight Night 170, McClure was all over Renato Moicano as one of his top picks. The result: Moicano scored a first-round submission over Damir Hadzovic, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to a memorable day.

Top UFC 249 DFS predictions

For UFC 249, McClure is high on Donald Cerrone at $8,000 on DraftKings and $15 on FanDuel. Cerrone (36-14) will headline the preliminary bouts against Anthony Pettis (22-10) in a welterweight match. "Cowboy" has proven he's willing to take on the best after facing Conor McGregor, Gaethje and Ferguson in his last three fights.

Cerrone lost all three of those matches, but now he'll take on Pettis, who is struggling immensely after losing four of his last six fights. Cowboy is the more active striker (4.35 significant strikes per minute to 2.97), more aggressive wrestler (1.22 takedowns per 15 minutes to 0.67) and more dangerous submission artist with 17 career submissions to Pettis' six.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC 249 DFS strategy includes rostering Fabricio Werdum ($9,200 on DraftKings, $21 on FanDuel). He's a legendary heavyweight with a 23-8 career record and 17 career wins by knockout or submission. Werdum faces another legendary heavyweight, Aleksei Oleinik (58-13-1), and both fighters are well-known for their submission abilities.

However, Werdum has a considerable advantage when standing, as he lands 4.74 significant strikes per minute to Oleinik's 3.06. The Russian hasn't won a match via strikes since 2014 and has been knocked out in the first round twice in his last three matches, so bet on Werdum's power to come through.

