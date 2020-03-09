UFC 249 fight card, date, rumors: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson headlines latest PPV in Brooklyn
After four failed attempts to make the fight, Ferguson will challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title
While it feels like tempting the fight gods to even acknowledge it, Tony Ferguson and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov are finally set to step into the Octagon to face off in the main event of UFC 249. This is the fifth attempt to get the men in the cage together, with the four previous attempts falling apart after an injury, a lung issue, a bad weight cut and another injury sustained while walking on a set for a media obligation. On April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the two are scheduled to throw down after a four year odyssey.
Ferguson (25-3) is riding a 12-fight winning streak dating back to 2013. Nurmagomedov (28-0) has never lost in his professional career and has barely been pushed during his dominant run in the UFC. Championship fights are rarely as intriguing or as necessary as this bout.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Also on the card, former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas rematch after their stunning fight at UFC 237. Namajunas lost the title after Andrade scored one of the most violent slam knockouts in UFC history. The winner could be in line for a shot at champion Weili Zhang, who is coming off a Fight of the Year candidate win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk.
The action all goes down The card as it currently stands is as follows:
UFC 249 fight card
- Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Tony Ferguson -- Lightweight championship
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas -- women's strawweights
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens -- featherweights
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Hernandez -- lightweights
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson -- middleweights
- Shamil Adburakhimov vs. TBA -- heavyweights
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza -- middleweights
- Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad -- welterweights
- Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante -- light heavyweights
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy -- lightweights
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras -- women's bantamweights
-
UFC 248 salaries: Main card fight purses
The headliners are bringing home a good paycheck for their clash over the middleweight championship
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2020
UFC's schedule has tons of action to open up a new year in fights
-
Dariush destroys Klose with punch
Dariush was rocked but came back with a devastating left hook to close the show
-
Jedrzejczyk suffers gross hematoma
The former strawweight champ came up short of winning back the title, and received a brutal...
-
Zhang outlasts Jedrzejczyk in brawl
Zhang held on to her title by split decision in an all-time classic battle with Jedrzejczyk
-
UFC 248 complete guide, results
The two champions retained their titles on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Adesanya outpoints Romero to retain
The champion retain his belt over a peculiar 25 minutes of action on Saturday night
-
Jones edges Reyes to retain title
Some questionable judging may have led to 'Bones' walking out victorious in Houston