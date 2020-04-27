UFC 249 fight card, location, odds, date, rumors: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje to headline PPV event
The pair of top lightweights will headline in Jacksonville in the third attempt to book this event
Where there's a will, there's a way. UFC president Dana White has found a way to host UFC 249 on PPV and get his operations back up and running. The PPV event, originally slated to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, then moved to Lenmoore, California amid the coronavirus outbreak, will head to Jacksonville, Florida on May 9 and feature some important bouts.
Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will headline this event in front of an empty VyStar Memorial Arena with the inteirm lightweight title on the line. Ferguson was originally scheduled to take on full champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, but "The Eagle" returned to Russia amid the pandemic and is unable to travel back to the U.S.
In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will battle former strapholder Dominick Cruz. It will be Cruz's first action inside the Octagon in four years after losing his title to Cody Garbrandt in 2016. This will also be Cejudo's first defense of the belt after he was originally scheduled to take on Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil. Aldo is unable to leave his home country for the bout.
There were rumors that a third title fight could be on the way for this loaded card as two-division champ Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer "verbally agreed" to a title bout at 145 pounds, according to reports. However, in an interview with CBS Sports last week, Nunes said she wouldn't be fighting and that she wanted a full training camp to prepare for Spencer. "The Lioness" has yet to defend her 145-pound title since capturing it over Cris Cyborg in December 2018.
Plus, all-action sluggers Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Anthony "Showtime" Pettis have been added for a rematch of their 2013 showdown. And heavyweight heavy hitters Francis Ngannou and Jair Rozenstruik collide on the main card in a potential title eliminator.
The action all goes down on Saturday, May 9 and will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card as it currently stands is as follows:
UFC 249 fight card
- Tony Ferguson -180 vs. Justin Gaethje +155 -- Interim lightweight title
- Henry Cejudo (c) -240 vs. Dominick Cruz +200 -- bantamweight title
- Francis Ngannou -260 vs. Jair Rozenstruik +210 -- Heavyweights
- Calvin Kattar -270 vs. Jeremy Stephens +220 -- Featherweights
- Greg Hardy -175 vs. Yorgan De Castro +150 -- Heavyweights
- Anthony Pettis -135 vs. Donald Cerrone +115 -- Welterweights
- Vicente Luque -270 vs. Niko Price +220 -- Welterweights
- Fabricio Werdum -300 vs. Aleksei Oleinik +240 -- Heavyweights
- Ronaldo Souza -125 vs. Uriah Hall +105 -- Middleweights
- Carla Esparza -150 vs. Michelle Waterson +125 -- Women's strawweights
- Bryce Mitchell -180 vs. Charles Rosa +155 -- Featherweights
- Ryan Spann -380 vs. Sam Alvey +300 -- Light heavyweights
