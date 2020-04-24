UFC 249 fight card, location, rumors, date: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje to headline PPV event

The pair of top lightweights will headline in Jacksonville in the third attempt to book this event

Where there's a will, there's a way. UFC president Dana White has found a way to host UFC 249 on PPV and get his operations back up and running. The PPV event, originally slated to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, then moved to Lenmoore, California amid the coronavirus outbreak, will head to Jacksonville, Florida on May 9 and feature some important bouts.

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will headline this event in front of an empty VyStar Memorial Arena with the inteirm lightweight title on the line. Ferguson was originally scheduled to take on full champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, but "The Eagle" returned to Russia amid the pandemic and is unable to travel back to the U.S.

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will battle former strapholder Dominick Cruz. It will be Cruz's first action inside the Octagon in four years after losing his title to Cody Garbrandt in 2016. This will also be Cejudo's first defense of the belt after he was originally scheduled to take on Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil. Aldo is unable to leave his home country for the bout.

Plus, all-action sluggers Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Anthony "Showtime" Pettis have been added for a rematch of their 2013 showdown. And heavyweight heavy hitters Francis Ngannou and Jair Rozenstruik collide on the main card in a potential title eliminator.

The action all goes down on Saturday, May 9 and will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card as it currently stands is as follows:

UFC 249 fight card

  • Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje -- Interim lightweight title
  • Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz -- bantamweight title
  • Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik -- Heavyweights
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens -- Featherweights
  • Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro -- Heavyweights
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis -- Welterweights
  • Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price -- Welterweights
  • Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik -- Heavyweights
  • Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall -- Middleweights
  • Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson -- Women's strawweights
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa -- Featherweights
  • Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey -- Light heavyweights
