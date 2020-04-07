UFC 249 odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for Gaethje vs. Ferguson, Andrade vs Namajunas 2

Tony Ferguson has gone over six years since tasting defeat. The veteran ground expert hopes that trend continues as he seeks his 13th consecutive victory when he takes on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title on April 18. The fight is the main event of UFC 249. The UFC 249 fight card from a location yet to be disclosed is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Ferguson (26-3), ranked No. 1 in the lightweight division, held the interim title less than three years ago and will be fighting for the first time since June.

Ferguson originally was scheduled to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the crown, but the current lightweight champion was replaced due to travel issues created by the coronavirus pandemic. Gaethje (21-2) will have less than two weeks to prepare for his seventh career title fight and first in the UFC. Ferguson is a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Gaethje is a +130 underdog in the latest Gaethje vs. Ferguson odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, second-ranked Rose Namajunas (-195) faces No. 1 contender Jessica Andrade (+165) in a women's strawweight bout. Before making your UFC 249 picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Ferguson vs. Gaethje preview

Marley knows Ferguson had been preparing to fight Nurmagomedov, who is stuck in Russia. It marks the fifth time a matchup between the two has failed to take place after being booked.

Ferguson is in the midst of the longest winning streak in UFC lightweight history. The 36-year-old Californian has won 12 consecutive fights, the last being a second-round TKO against Donald Cerrone on June 8.

A former collegiate wrestling champion, Ferguson has not lost since dropping a unanimous decision to Michael Johnson on May 5, 2012. He captured the interim lightweight championship with a submission win over Kevin Lee in October 2017, but was stripped of the title after withdrawing from a fight with Nuragomedov in April 2018 due to a torn knee ligament.

Ferguson's winning streak could come to an end against the fourth-ranked Gaethje, who has recorded three straight victories after suffering back-to-back losses. The 31-year-old from Arizona's most recent win also came against Cerrone, as he scored a TKO in the first round on Sept. 14.

Top UFC 249 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 249 predictions here: He is backing Francis Ngannou (-333) to defeat Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+240) in a heavyweight bout originally scheduled to headline last month's UFC Columbus card that was postponed.

A trained boxer, Ngannou (14-3) has rebounded from back-to-back unanimous-decision losses to record three consecutive victories, the last two coming against former champions Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos. The 33-year-old from Cameroon's last seven wins have ended in the first round, six by knockout.

Ngannou will need to avoid the power punches of Rozenstruik, who is looking to improve to 11-0 since switching to Mixed Martial Arts. The 32-year-old former kickboxer from Suriname has scored nine of his victories via knockout, seven coming in the opening round.

UFC 249 odds

Tony Ferguson (-175) vs. Justin Gaethje (+130)

Rose Namajunas (-195) vs. Jessica Andrade (+165)

Greg Hardy (-195) vs. Yorgan De Castro (+165)

Vicente Luque (-260) vs. Niko Price (+210)

Calvin Kattar (-270) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+220)

Francis Ngannou (-333) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+240)

Jacare Souza (-150) vs. Uriah Hall (+125)

Alexander Hernandez (-210) vs. Omar Morales (+175)

Ray Borg (-165) vs. Marlon Vera (+140)

Michael Johnson (-250) vs. Khama Worthy (+175)

Sijara Eubanks (-350) vs. Sarah Moras (+250)

Ryan Spann (-300) vs. Sam Alvey (+240)