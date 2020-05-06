UFC 249 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider shares picks for Gaethje vs. Ferguson, Cejudo vs. Cruz

Tony Ferguson hasn't been shy about sharing his quarantine training techniques, which include carrying enormous tires on his back and breakdancing upside down against a wall. "El Cucuy" insists the unorthodox workouts have him in prime shape for his showdown on Saturday against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249. The 12-bout UFC 249 fight card, previously postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The UFC stop is headlined by the top-ranked Ferguson's second quest for the interim lightweight title against the relentless and fourth-ranked Gaethje, who will be making his first UFC title appearance. Ferguson is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Gaethje is a +160 underdog in the latest UFC 249 odds at William Hill. In the co-main event, champion Henry Cejudo (-240) defends the bantamweight crown against Dominick Cruz (+200).

Gaethje vs. Ferguson preview

Marley knows the 36-year-old Ferguson (25-3) comes in on a 12-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since May 2012. He is revered for his fearlessness and ability to win through a variety of MMA disciplines. Six of his last eight victories have come by stoppage, including a TKO of Donald Cerrone last year and a submission of Anthony Pettis in October 2018. The top-ranked Ferguson briefly held the interim belt after beating Kevin Lee by submission in October 2017.

Ferguson faces a challenge from the No. 4-ranked Gaethje (21-2), the former World Series of Fighting champion who has been waiting for a title opportunity amid a crowded division. It is believed the winner of the May 9 main event will get to challenge the Russian champ for the unified title.

Gaethje, 31, is known for his knockout power and relentless aggression. He started his UFC campaign with a 1-2 mark, but has since won three straight bouts by first-round knockout. He stopped Cerrone in September 2019. Gaethje has 18 knockouts among his 21 career MMA victories and only gone to a decision twice in his career.

Top UFC 249 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 249 predictions here: He is backing Yorgan De Castro (+160) to pull off the upset of Greg Hardy (-180) in a clash of heavyweight prospects to kick off the main card.

Hardy, a one-time Pro Bowl selection as a defensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers, has emerged as a divisive figure among MMA followers. Many are turned off by the former football player's arrogance and issues outside of the Octagon.

However, even his detractors will admit Hardy has made rapid progress in his MMA pursuits. The 31-year-old is 2-2-1 in five UFC appearances, with a loss by disqualification and a no-contest because of a rules violation. But the 31-year-old gave a respectable showing in a decision loss against No. 7-ranked Alexander Volkov in his last bout.

The 33-year-old De Castro (6-0) is known for his punching power and weighed in at the heavyweight limit of 265 pounds for his UFC debut in October. He landed a first-round knockout over fellow newcomer Justin Tafa.

"De Castro will have an edge on the ground if he can get it there, and I could see him getting a ground-and-pound finish," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 249 odds

Tony Ferguson (-190) vs. Justin Gaethje (+160)

Henry Cejudo (-240) vs. Dominick Cruz (+200)

Francis Ngannou (-270) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+230)

Calvin Kattar (-245) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+205)

Anthony Pettis (-130) vs. Donald Cerrone (+110)

Greg Hardy (-180) vs. Yorgan De Castro (+160)

Fabricio Werdum (-310) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+255)

Carla Esparza (-145) vs. Michelle Waterson (+125)

Jacare Souza (-125) vs. Uriah Hall (+105)

Vicente Luque (-265) vs. Niko Price (+225)

Bryce Mitchell (-175) vs. Charles Rosa (+155)

Ryan Spann (-380) vs. Sam Alvey (+300)