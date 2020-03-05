UFC 250: Amanda Nunes to defend featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in Brazil
Nunes will defend the 145-pound title for the first time since knocking out Cris Cyborg
After winning the UFC women's featherweight championship in December 2018, Amanda Nunes spent 2019 making a pair of defenses of her UFC bantamweight championship. At UFC 250, Nunes will finally defend the featherweight championship in her attempt to remain a two-division champion. According to a report from ESPN, UFC president Dana White has confirmed Nunes will fight Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.
Spencer (8-1) started her career 6-0 in Invicta FC before jumping to the UFC where she submitted Megan Anderson in the first round in May 2019. A run in with Cris Cyborg in her next fight resulted in her first career loss, by unanimous decision in July 2019. Spencer rebounded from the loss to Cyborg with a TKO of Zarah Fairn Dos Santos on Feb. 29 to position herself for a title shot.
Nunes (19-4) has become the consensus greatest female mixed martial artist of all time during her current 10-fight winning streak that includes wins over Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Cyborg and Holly Holm, among others. Nunes has wins over every woman to ever hold the bantamweight title. In beating Cyborg, she captured the featherweight title, scoring a knockout in just 51 seconds.
UFC 250 takes place May 9 from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Henry Cejudo will put the bantamweight title on the line against Jose Aldo in the main event.
