The first of four events on UFC Fight Island gets underway on Saturday with UFC 251, headlined by a welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. The UFC 251 card will be held in Abu Dhabi and features not only the welterweight title bout, but also Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway in a featherweight championship and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the bantamweight crown. For UFC DFS players, that means plenty on the line in tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sports sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Usman, Yan and Amanda Ribas are among the most expensive options in the UFC 251 DFS fighter pool because they're favored in their fights. But are they strong values as UFC DFS picks or are they overpriced? Before sorting through the UFC 251 DFS fighter pool, be sure to see the UFC DFS advice from Mike McClure. His top UFC 251 daily Fantasy picks can help set your UFC DFS strategy for Saturday.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

At UFC Fight Night: Porier vs. Hooker, McClure was all over Dustin Poirier as his top pick. The results: Poirier got the win via unanimous decision, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to building a winning lineup.

Top UFC 251 DFS predictions

For UFC 251, McClure is high on Volkan Oezdemir at $8,400 on DraftKings and $17 on FanDuel. Oezdemir (17-4) will take on Jiri Prochazka (26-3-1) in a light heavyweight bout. The former Bellator star comes into this match on a two-fight winning streak, beating Aleksandar Rakic in December via decision and taking out Ilir Latifi via knockout (punches) last August.

He's favored against Prochazka, a fighter known for his wide-open style. Prochazka has 23 first-round finishes in his career, but leaves himself vulnerable to early knockouts as well. McClure loves Oezdemir's chances of landing one, making him one of the top UFC 251 DFS picks to roster.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC Fight Island DFS strategy also includes rostering Jose Aldo ($6,900 on DraftKings, $14 on FanDuel), as he looks to claim the bantamweight title in a bout against Petr Yan (14-1). This is a value play because Aldo (28-6) is going off as the underdog in this fight.

It will be a challenging matchup for Aldo, but history shows he has a chance to get it to a decision. Max Holloway and Conor McGregor are the only fighters who have knocked him out in his UFC career, and he's only had four losses via knockout or submission in his entire MMA career, spanning all the way back to 2004. Aldo has the slight edge in takedown accuracy (65 percent vs. 53 percent) and takedown defense (91 percent vs. 87 percent), so confidently lock him in as one of your top Fight Island UFC DFS picks for Saturday.

