Watch Now: UFC 251 Preview: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal ( 4:52 )

Three monumental championship bouts highlight the UFC 251 event on Saturday night, the promotion's first trip to the highly-publicized Fight Island venue. The fights, which will go down at the man-made Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, are headlined by a highly-anticipated showdown between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on just six day's notice.

Despite a checkered history of issues during the annual International Fight Week slot, this week has mostly gone off without a hitch with the exception of Gilbert Burns testing positive for COVID-19 and leading Masvidal into the main event. Even still, this card has something for everybody, including two more title fights at bantamweight and featherweight. Plus a few former champions and rising prospects looking to get some shine.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including picks and predictions with Brandon Wise below.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 251 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 251 prelims

Date: July 11 | Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 251 main card

Date: July 11 | Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 251 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 251 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Kamaru Usman (c) -240 Jorge Masvidal +200 Welterweight championship Alexander Volkanvski (c) -220 Max Holloway +180 Featherweight championship Petr Yan -240 Jose Aldo +200 Bantamweight championship Rose Namajunas -210 Jessica Andrade +175 Women's strawweight Amanda Ribas -800 Paige VanZant +550 Women's flyweight

Who will win Usman vs. Masvidal, and how exactly will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's UFC 251 card, all from the accomplished expert who's up almost $21,000 and has nailed 12 straight main events.