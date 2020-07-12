Watch Now: UFC 251 Preview: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal ( 4:52 )

Kamaru Usman says being overlooked is "the story of my career," but his goal is to be such a dominant champion that even his most ardent detractors can't deny his greatness. The welterweight champion will take another step towards that endeavor on Saturday when he makes his second title defense against third-ranked Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251. Their bout headlines the first UFC 251 fight card at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main UFC 251 card is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Usman vs. Masvidal preview

Usman enters this matchup with a 15-fight winning streak after successfully defending his title with a technical-knockout victory over Colby Covington at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. With that win, the 33-year-old Nigerian improved his UFC record to 11-0 and his overall career mark to 16-1.

The win over Covington marked the first time in five fights and second in 10 that Usman did not have to go the distance in order to get his hand raised. A former NCAA Division II national wrestling champion at 174 pounds, he averages 16 minutes, 40 seconds per fight, which ranks second in UFC welterweight history and seventh overall in the promotion's existence.

The third-ranked Masvidal (35-13) reportedly was offered a shot at Usman's belt when the UFC 251 card was being put together but was not pleased with the proposed payout and declined. The 35-year-old, who is a former Absolute Fighting Championships welterweight titleholder, posted a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 last November, four months after finishing Ben Askren with a flying knee five seconds into their fight at UFC 239 for the fastest knockout in UFC history. You can see Marley's full Usman vs. Masvidal picks here.

Top UFC 251 predictions for July 11

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 251 predictions here: He is backing Petr Yan (-240) as he takes on Jose Aldo (+200) in a battle for the UFC Bantamweight Championship that was vacated when Henry Cejudo retired in May. The 27-year-old Russian is riding a nine-fight winning streak into Saturday night and is coming off a third-round knockout of Urijah Faber in December. Yan landed a vicious head kick to earn the victory. He displayed impressive power throughout that fight in dominant striking exchanges.

Yan will push the pace against Aldo and should throw punches with more volume and power. He averages 5.65 significant strikes per minute to Aldo's 3.47. He's also the more effective grappler in the event that Aldo tries to take the fight to the ground. Yan averages 1.73 takedowns per 15 minutes, while Aldo averages 0.64.

"I have been very high on Yan and called him a future champion," Marley told SportsLine. "He will land plenty of hard shots and end up putting Aldo away in the latter half of the fight."

