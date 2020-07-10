Watch Now: UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman ( 2:02 )

The three title fights for UFC's Fight Island debut are good to go after all six competitors successfully made weight at Friday's UFC 251 weigh-ins. The biggest concern heading into the event was whether Jorge Masvidal would make weight for his main event bout with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman after taking the fight on just six day's notice.

Masvidal was the last of the six title fight competitors to step on the scales at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, hitting the welterweight limit at a perfect 170 pounds, same as Usman. In the other championship fights, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Max Holloway both made weight at 145 pounds and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo both tipped the scales at 135 for their clash for the vacant bantamweight title.

Only two fighter on the card missed weight. Raulian Paiva coming in at 129 pounds for his flyweight bout with Zhalgas Zhumagulov. Meanwhile, Vanessa Melo missed the bantamweight limit by nearly six pounds when she came in at 141 for her bout with Karol Rosa.

