Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier have made history throughout the course of their storied mixed martial arts careers. One of them will author another definitive chapter on Saturday when they meet for the third time in the main event of UFC 252 in Las Vegas. Their trilogy bout tops the UFC showcase at the Apex facility, with the main UFC 252 fight card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Cormier is a former two-division champion who is looking to end his career by having the belt strapped around his waist one more time.

To do so, he will have to notch a second win over Miocic, who holds the UFC record for most title defenses at heavyweight. Cormier is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while Miocic is listed at -105 in the latest Miocic vs. Cormer odds at William Hill. In the co-main event, bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley (-330) faces Marlon Vera (+270).

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier expert preview

Wise knows the main event will produce the defining moment for the careers of each fighter. Both have repeatedly said they are the better fighter after they split a pair of bouts. The winner of their trilogy fight will get the final say in this dispute.

The former friendly contemporaries started what has become a heated rivalry after Cormier stopped Miocic's run of heavyweight title defenses with a stunning first-round knockout in July 2018. In doing so, he joined elite company as a rare two-division champion. The others are Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

Cormier (22-2-1), 41, defended the title once against Derrick Lewis and Miocic fumed as the champion pursued a bout with Brock Lesnar as opposed to agreeing to a rematch. When the Lesnar fight fell through, Cormier signed for the rematch and Miocic got his revenge with a fourth-round stoppage in August of last year.

The understated Miocic (19-3), 37, believes a second win over Cormier might finally garner the respect he deserves. The Ohio native's six-fight win streak before his loss to Cormier included victories over former champions such as Fabricio Werdum and Junior Dos Santos. He also defeated the previously unbeaten Francis Ngannou, who is now the second-ranked contender. You can see Wise's Miocic vs. Cormier picks here.

Top UFC 252 predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 252 main-card selections here: He is backing Magomed Ankalaev (-300) to get his hand raised against Ion Cutelaba (+250) in a light heavyweight clash.

This is a rematch from March in which the fighters engaged in a wild brawl for 38 seconds before the fight was stopped in the favor of Ankalaev, who had just landed several clean blows and appeared to have Cutelaba wobbled. Cutelaba (15-1-1) disputed the stoppage and the fighters exchanged blows again even after the bout was called off. The Moldovan brawler has vowed to exact revenge in the rematch.

Ankalaev (14-1) can run his win streak to five with a win Saturday and the Russian fighter will likely move up a few spots in the light heavyweight rankings.

"Look for the Russian to implement a similar game plan and get another stoppage on his resume," Wise told SportsLine.

UFC 252 main-card odds (via William Hill)

Daniel Cormier (-115) vs. Stipe Miocic (-105)

Sean O'Malley (-330) vs. Marlon Vera (+270)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-155) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+135)

Merab Dvalishvili (-180) vs. John Dodson (+160)

Magomed Ankalaev (-300) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+250)